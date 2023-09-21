(Alliance News) - Sicily by Car Spa reported Thursday that it reported a decline in revenues and profits for the first half of the year, with value of production down to EUR60.5 million or 9.9 percent year-on-year.

Ebitda fell to EUR18.7 million from EUR27.0 million, with costs up 3.8% to EUR41.6 million year-on-year.

Net income fell 67 percent year-on-year to EUR5.4 million at the end of the first half from EUR16.2 million.

Net financial debt stood at EUR29.0 million, up from EUR10.4 million at the end of 2022, due to investments in the owned fleet of EUR48.8 million.

The company points out that net financial debt at the end of June still does not reflect the collection of EUR61.0 million related to the capital increase that took place in early August, in the context of the completion of the business combination with SPAC Industrial Stars of Italy 4 Spa.

"Sicily By Car has maintained a significantly high profitability, despite a macroeconomic context characterized by high uncertainty, high inflation and near-zero growth in the euro area, with the tourism sector marking a decline compared to the performance recorded in 2022. It is highlighted that the trend of business in the summer season is decisive for year-end results, in view of the fact that Sicily By Car historically generates about 45 percent of the value of production in the third quarter," the company said.

In this context, at the end of August, production value reached EUR96.3 million from EUR115.8 million in the first eight months of 2022 and Ebitda of EUR39.2 million from EUR56.9 million in the first eight months of 2022, with an Ebitda margin of 40.7 percent from 49.1 percent at the end of August 2022.

"Based on the evidence from July and August, which showed a continuation of the normalization trend in revenue per day only partly offset by the positive trend in rental days, management anticipates a reduction in year-end revenue and Ebitda margin, which will nevertheless remain at a level of excellence for the car rental industry globally."

Sicily by Car's stock closed Thursday down 0.4 percent at EUR7.17 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.