(Alliance News) - Sicily by Car Spa announced Wednesday the establishment of Sicily by Car Spain SL based in Barcelona.

Sicily by Car Spain has a share capital of EUR100,000 and is wholly owned by Sicily by Car.

Tommaso Dragotto, president and CEO of Sicily by Car, commented, "The entry of Sicily by Car in Spain, with the establishment of an ad hoc company, is another concrete step towards the internationalization project undertaken with determination and success that follows our recent entry into the Croatian and Portuguese markets. We will be operational at Ibiza Airport from 2025 but it is our intention to continue exploring new opportunities to increase our presence on Iberian soil."

Sicily by Car closed Wednesday flat at EUR5.60 per share.

