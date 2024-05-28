(Alliance News) - Sicily by Car Spa announced Tuesday that it has finalized the acquisition of the entire capital of Nova Gratia doo and Auto Dalmacija doo.

"The transaction is highly strategic and allows Sicily by Car to take another step forward in the process of internationalization on a European scale in high value-added countries for both leisure and B2B rentals," the company said.

Founded in 2009, Nova Gratia boasts a leading position in the Croatian car rental market,

with a fleet that, as of summer 2023, numbered more than 850 vehicles and an extensive presence throughout the country with premium locations in Zagreb, Split, Dubrovnik, Zadar, and Pula airports and in the city centers of Zagreb, Split, Trogir, and Opatija.

Instead, founded in 2016, Auto Dalmacija is an authorized KIA dealer for the territory of Split and Dalmatia. In addition to the sale of new KIA vehicles, it offers repair, maintenance, service and advice on the most favorable terms of vehicle financing and insurance. The company also sells used vehicles, among which are the vehicles of the associated Nova Gratia.

Sicily by Car's stock closed Tuesday at a par at EUR5.60 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

