December 04, 2023 at 11:08 am EST

(Alliance News) - Sicily by Car Spa announced Monday that it bought back 13,100 of its own ordinary shares between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR6.7935, for a total value of EUR88,995.24.

As of today, the company holds 23,190 treasury shares, representing 0.1 percent of its share capital.

Sicily by Car's stock is on par at EUR6.50 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

