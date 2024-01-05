January 05, 2024 at 09:20 am EST

(Alliance News) - Sicily by Car Spa announced Friday that it bought back 3,150 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 28 and 29.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR6.4018, for a total value of EUR20,165.80.

As of today, the company holds 47,559 treasury shares, representing 0.1 percent of its share capital.

Sicily by Car's stock is in the red by 0.3 percent at EUR6.52 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

