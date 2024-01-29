(Alliance News) - Sicily by Car Spa announced Monday that it purchased 5,600 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 22 and Jan. 26.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR6.0653, for a total consideration of EUR33,965.74.

As of today, the company holds 81,809 treasury shares, accounting for 0.2 percent of its share capital.

Sicily by Car's stock on Monday closed in the red by 0.3 percent at EUR5.98 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

