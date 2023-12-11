(Alliance News) - Sicily by Car Spa announced Monday that it purchased 9,500 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 4 and Dec. 8.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR6.5199, for a total value of EUR61,939.10.

As of today, the company holds 32,690 treasury shares, or 0.1 percent of its share capital.

Sicily by Car's stock closed Monday down 0.9 percent at EUR6.46 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

