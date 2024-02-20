February 20, 2024 at 03:26 am EST

(Alliance News) - Sicily by Car Spa - in connection with its share buyback program - reported that a total of 11,772 treasury shares were purchased in the period from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16.

The average price was EUR5.2451 per share, for a total value of approximately EUR62,000.

Sicily by Car trades down 0.4 percent at EUR5.10 per share.

