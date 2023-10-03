(Alliance News) - Sicily by Car Spa on Tuesday announced the launch of "SBCplus Plurimonthly 6-12 months," the new service dedicated to all customers -- private and corporate -- and active from today throughout the country.

SBCplus, the company points out in a note, is a rental service with a monthly rate, provides a fixed fee charged each month based on the selected rate option, the category of vehicle chosen, any added extras and the duration of the contract. The economic offer includes two different rates, calculated on a 30-day basis and multiples thereof, depending on the selected period: 6 to 9 months or 10 to 12 months.

Tommaso Dragotto - founder, president and CEO of Sicily by Car - commented, "The launch of SBCplus is part of the strategy of deseasonalization of the business, as it is not related to leisure rentals. The service responds to new market trends to meet demand trends untethered from the concept of car ownership and will enable the group, consistent with the growth strategy announced at the time of listing, both to increase fleet utilization during the off-season and to enhance it during the rest of the year."

Sicily by Car closed Tuesday's session in the red by 0.6 percent at EUR6.64 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

