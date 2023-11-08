(Alliance News) - Sicily by Car Spa reported Wednesday that it closed the first nine months of the year with value of production down to EUR110.8 million from EUR133.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Ebitda amounted to EUR45.4 million, down from EUR67.1 million in the same period of 2022.

Ebit was EUR31.1 million, down from EUR60.0 million in the same period last year.

In the third quarter, value of production is EUR50.3 million, down from EUR66.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. Ebitda amounted to EUR26.7 million, down from EUR40.1 million. Ebit in the third quarter amounted to EUR21.8 million, down from EUR36.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Net financial position is cash positive EUR30.5 million, an improvement from June 30 when it was negative EUR29.0 million. As of December 31, NFP was negative EUR10.4 million.

Based on the results as of September 30 and the trend that is characterizing the fourth quarter, the company expects to close the year with a consolidated Ebitda of EUR47 to EUR49 million corresponding to an Ebitda margin of between 35 percent and 37 percent, among the highest of its main listed competitors.

Tommaso Dragotto, CEO of the company, commented, "The results confirm the Group's solidity and profitability in a highly challenging environment. We aim for a 2023 of significant industrial value generation to share with shareholders the challenge for the future represented by the international expansion with the SBC Europe brand."

Sicily by Car's stock closed Wednesday at par at EUR6.10 per share.

