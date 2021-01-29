Log in
29 January 2021 – SICIT: BoD approves 2021 beneficiaries and targets for the Incentive Remuneration Plan and Group ESG policies

01/29/2021 | 12:38pm EST
SICIT GROUP:

BOD APPROVES 2021 BENEFICIARIES AND TARGETS FOR THE INCENTIVE

REMUNERATION PLAN AND GROUP ESG POLICIES

  • Identified 2021 beneficiaries and targets part of the "2020-2022 Incentive Remuneration Plan"
  • Approved the Group ESG Policies on sustainability, human rights, health and safety, environment, diversity and anti-bribery
  • Further information on the Veneto Region's resolution on the Innovation Agreement and the financing of SICIT's Agrifood Project

Chiampo (VI), January 29th, 2020 - SICIT Group S.p.A. (the "Company"), listed on the Italian Equities Market (MTA

  • STAR segment), announces that the Board of Directors, which met today, approved the following resolutions.

Incentive Remuneration Plan - 2021 targets and beneficiaries

The Company, on the basis of the "2020-2022Incentive Remuneration Plan", also based on financial instruments and approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 20 April 20201, approved the identification of the relevant beneficiaries, including the Chief Executive Officer, as well as the targets for 2021.

Group policy on ESG

Aware of its responsibility to implement Corporate Social Responsibility actions, consistent with Group guidelines, today the Board of Directors has also approved six Group policies on sustainability, human rights, health and safety, environment, diversity and anti-bribery. In relation to the most significant areas of responsibility, the policies are published and shared with other subsidiaries and stakeholders, in order to increase the awareness and strengthen the Group's commitment in these areas, as well as the consistency between actions taken and values.

The policies were prepared with the contribution of Key Advisory, based on international standards and best practices and integrated, where possible, with the indications that emerged during the ESG rating process.

The six Group policies are available on the Company's website www.sicitgroup.com/en, in the "Sustainability / Group Policies" section.

Veneto Region resolution on Innovation Agreement and SICIT Agrifood Project

Following the signing of the 16 Innovation Agreements authorised by the Italian Ministry for Economic Development (the "MiSE") on 25 January 2021, which include SICIT Group's study and development of innovative products derived from production waste for the future agriculture, the Veneto Regional Government approved, on 28 January 2021, the resolution giving the green light to the signing of the agreements, which

include a share of regional co-financing.

The total expected costs of the project presented by SICIT amount to approx. € 12.2 million. The maximum total amount of subsidies that can be granted is approx. € 3.7 million: the MiSE authorised approx. € 2.4 million as a

1 For further details, please refer to the press release of 20 April 2020.

contribution to expenditure and approx. € 0.6 million of subsidised loan2, while the Veneto Region authorised approx. € 0.6 million of subsidised loan3.

** ** **

This press release is available on the Company's website www.sicitgroup.com/en, in the "Investor Relations / Price- Sensitive Press Releases" section.

** ** **

SICIT Group

Founded in 1960 in Chiampo (VI), SICIT was one of the first companies in the world to introduce protein hydrolysates of animal origin into the world market of biostimulants. The company, one of the pioneers of the circular economy, through a process of hydrolysis of residues from the tanning industry, creates high-added-value products for agriculture (biostimulants) and plaster industry (retardants). Thanks to a qualified team, highly automated and technological production plants, state-of-the-art laboratories and constant investments in R&D, SICIT has become a reference operator at international level, supplying the main players in the agrochemical and industrial sectors.

Since June 2020, the company has been listed on the MTA (Italian Equities Market), Star Segment, of Borsa Italiana.

Web: www.sicitgroup.com

LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/32Q1nrc

For further information:

SICIT Group S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Via Arzignano n. 80

Matteo Carlotti

36072 - Chiampo (VI)

e-mail: investor.relations@sicitgroup.com

tel. +39 0444450946

e-mail: info@sicitgroup.com

Media Relations

Twister communications group

Federico Nascimben

mob.: +39 347 5536979

e-mail: fnascimben@twistergroup.it

  1. See SICIT Group press release of 26 January 2021.
  2. The amounts granted by MiSE and the Veneto Region will be disbursed subject to reporting and recognition of expenses actually incurred.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SICIT Group S.p.A. published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 17:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
