29 January 2021 – SICIT: BoD approves 2021 beneficiaries and targets for the Incentive Remuneration Plan and Group ESG policies

Chiampo (VI), January 29th, 2020 - SICIT Group S.p.A. (the "Company"), listed on the Italian Equities Market (MTA

STAR segment), announces that the Board of Directors , which met today, approved the following resolutions .

Incentive Remuneration Plan - 2021 targets and beneficiaries

The Company, on the basis of the "2020-2022Incentive Remuneration Plan", also based on financial instruments and approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 20 April 20201, approved the identification of the relevant beneficiaries, including the Chief Executive Officer, as well as the targets for 2021.

Group policy on ESG

Aware of its responsibility to implement Corporate Social Responsibility actions, consistent with Group guidelines, today the Board of Directors has also approved six Group policies on sustainability, human rights, health and safety, environment, diversity and anti-bribery. In relation to the most significant areas of responsibility, the policies are published and shared with other subsidiaries and stakeholders, in order to increase the awareness and strengthen the Group's commitment in these areas, as well as the consistency between actions taken and values.

The policies were prepared with the contribution of Key Advisory, based on international standards and best practices and integrated, where possible, with the indications that emerged during the ESG rating process.

The six Group policies are available on the Company's website www.sicitgroup.com/en, in the "Sustainability / Group Policies" section.

Veneto Region resolution on Innovation Agreement and SICIT Agrifood Project

Following the signing of the 16 Innovation Agreements authorised by the Italian Ministry for Economic Development (the "MiSE") on 25 January 2021, which include SICIT Group's study and development of innovative products derived from production waste for the future agriculture, the Veneto Regional Government approved, on 28 January 2021, the resolution giving the green light to the signing of the agreements, which

include a share of regional co-financing.

The total expected costs of the project presented by SICIT amount to approx. € 12.2 million. The maximum total amount of subsidies that can be granted is approx. € 3.7 million: the MiSE authorised approx. € 2.4 million as a

1 For further details, please refer to the press release of 20 April 2020.