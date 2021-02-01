Log in
SICIT Group S.p.A.    SICT   IT0005372344

SICIT GROUP S.P.A.

(SICT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SICIT S p A : 1 February 2021 – Procedure for the exercise of SICIT Group warrants

02/01/2021 | 12:36pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

PROCEDURE FOR THE EXERCISE OF SICIT GROUP S.P.A. WARRANTS

Arzignano (VI), 1 February 2021 - SICIT Group S.p.A. ("SICIT") announces that, pursuant to Article 3, paragraph 4, of the "Regulation of SICIT Group S.p.A. Warrants". (respectively, the "Regulation" and the "Warrants"), since the "Average Monthly Price" of November 2020 of the SICIT Ordinary Shares is equal to Euro 12.9891 and the "Strike Price" is equal to Euro 9.5, the Exercise Ratio of the Warrants for the month of February 2021 is equal to 0.2707.

Applications for subscriptions must be submitted to the intermediary part of Monte Titoli with whom the Warrants are deposited, by the last trading day of February 2021 (i.e. by 26 February 2021).

The Conversion Shares resulting from the exercise of the Warrants will be made available for trading through Monte Titoli on the settlement day following the end of February 2021 and will have the same dividend entitlement as SICIT ordinary shares on the effective date of the exercise of the Warrants.

It should also be noted that pursuant to Article 3, paragraph 8, of the Regulation, when submitting the application for subscription, in addition to providing the necessary and usual information, the Warrant holder will: (i) acknowledge that the shares subscribed in exercise of the Warrants have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and subsequent amendments, in force in the United States of America; (ii) declare not to be a "U.S. Person" as defined at the time of the "Regulations S".

SICIT also announces that during the month of January, requests were received for the exercise of 5,060 Warrants (Exercise Ratio equal to 0.2034); therefore, SICIT issued 1,029 ordinary shares to service this exercise, for a total nominal value of €102.9, in accordance with the procedures set out in the Regulation. As a result of the above, the new share capital of SICIT will amount to Euro 2,440,801.90 divided into 19,656,200 Ordinary Shares and 195,000 Special Shares, both without nominal value, as illustrated in the following table.

1 Source: Infront processing on Borsa Italiana S.p.A. data: Monthly Average Price calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily weighted average prices for the quantities, for each day of trading on the MTA in the month of November 2020.

Previous share capital

Current share capital

Euro

No. of shares

Unit. Nom. Value

Euro

No. of shares

Unit. Nom. Value

No

No

Total, of which:

2,440,699.0

19,850,171

nominal

2,440,801.9

19,851,200

nominal

value

value

Ordinary shares

(2,416,722.6 )

No

(2,416,825.7 )

No

(regular dividend

(nominale

19,655,171

nominal

(nominale

19,656,200

nominal

entitlement

teorico)

value

teorico)

value

Special Shares (*)

(23,976.4 )

No

(23,976.2 )

No

(regular dividend

(nominale

195,000

nominal

(nominale

195,000

nominal

entitlement

teorico)

value

teorico)

value

(*) Not allowed to negotiations.

Previous warrants

Current warrants

No. of securities

No. of outstanding

No. of securities

No. of outstanding

exercised

securities

exercised

securities

Warrants

401,019

6,723,939 (**)

406,079

6,718,879

  1. With the current press release, it is corrected the error of the number of outstanding warrant reported in the press release dated 1 February 2020 of 6,723,969.

SICIT will ensure the legal publicity requirements at the Companies Registration List in charge.

The Regulation is available in the "Investor Relations" section of the corporate website www.sicitgroup.com.

** ** **

SICIT Group

Founded in 1960 in Chiampo (VI), SICIT was one of the first companies in the world to introduce protein hydrolysates of animal origin into the world market of biostimulants. The company, one of the pioneers of the circular economy, through a process of hydrolysis of residues from the tanning industry, creates high-added-value products for agriculture (biostimulants) and plaster industry (retardants). Thanks to a qualified team, highly automated and technological production plants, state-of-the-art laboratories and constant investments in R&D, SICIT has become a reference operator at international level, supplying the main players in the agrochemical and industrial sectors.

Since June 2020, the company has been listed on the MTA (Italian Equities Market), Star Segment, of Borsa Italiana.

Web: www.sicitgroup.com

LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/32Q1nrc

For further information:

Investor Relations

SICIT Group S.p.A.

Matteo Carlotti

Via Arzignano n. 80

e-mail: investor.relations@sicitgroup.com

36072 - Chiampo (VI)

tel. +39 0444450946

e-mail: info@sicitgroup.com

Media Relations

Twister communications group

Federico Nascimben

mob.: +39 347 5536979

e-mail: fnascimben@twistergroup.it

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SICIT Group S.p.A. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 17:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 62,7 M 75,7 M 75,7 M
Net income 2020 11,5 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net cash 2020 23,2 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
Yield 2020 3,52%
Capitalization 266 M 323 M 321 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,87x
EV / Sales 2021 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 126
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart SICIT GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
SICIT Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SICIT GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 14,00 €
Last Close Price 13,50 €
Spread / Highest target 5,93%
Spread / Average Target 3,70%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Massimo Neresini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rino Mastrotto President & Director
Valter Peretti Chairman
Giampaolo Simionati Chief Financial Officer
Carla Trevisan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SICIT GROUP S.P.A.9.31%323
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.0.75%72 115
BASF SE-1.38%71 166
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.11.73%58 329
ROYAL DSM N.V.2.27%29 641
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION10.43%15 432
