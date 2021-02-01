SICIT S p A : 1 February 2021 – Procedure for the exercise of SICIT Group warrants

PRESS RELEASE

PROCEDURE FOR THE EXERCISE OF SICIT GROUP S.P.A. WARRANTS

Arzignano (VI), 1 February 2021 - SICIT Group S.p.A. ("SICIT") announces that, pursuant to Article 3, paragraph 4, of the "Regulation of SICIT Group S.p.A. Warrants". (respectively, the "Regulation" and the "Warrants"), since the "Average Monthly Price" of November 2020 of the SICIT Ordinary Shares is equal to Euro 12.9891 and the "Strike Price" is equal to Euro 9.5, the Exercise Ratio of the Warrants for the month of February 2021 is equal to 0.2707.

Applications for subscriptions must be submitted to the intermediary part of Monte Titoli with whom the Warrants are deposited, by the last trading day of February 2021 (i.e. by 26 February 2021).

The Conversion Shares resulting from the exercise of the Warrants will be made available for trading through Monte Titoli on the settlement day following the end of February 2021 and will have the same dividend entitlement as SICIT ordinary shares on the effective date of the exercise of the Warrants.

It should also be noted that pursuant to Article 3, paragraph 8, of the Regulation, when submitting the application for subscription, in addition to providing the necessary and usual information, the Warrant holder will: (i) acknowledge that the shares subscribed in exercise of the Warrants have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and subsequent amendments, in force in the United States of America; (ii) declare not to be a "U.S. Person" as defined at the time of the "Regulations S".

SICIT also announces that during the month of January, requests were received for the exercise of 5,060 Warrants (Exercise Ratio equal to 0.2034); therefore, SICIT issued 1,029 ordinary shares to service this exercise, for a total nominal value of €102.9, in accordance with the procedures set out in the Regulation. As a result of the above, the new share capital of SICIT will amount to Euro 2,440,801.90 divided into 19,656,200 Ordinary Shares and 195,000 Special Shares, both without nominal value, as illustrated in the following table.

1 Source: Infront processing on Borsa Italiana S.p.A. data: Monthly Average Price calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily weighted average prices for the quantities, for each day of trading on the MTA in the month of November 2020.