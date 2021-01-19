SICIT S p A : 19 January 2021 – Joshua Ryan Keller appointed as new Country Manager of SICIT USA Inc.

SICIT GROUP APPOINTS JOSHUA RYAN KELLER

AS NEW COUNTRY MANAGER - USA

Chiampo (VI), January 19th, 2021 - SICIT Group (the "Company") announces the appointment of Joshua Ryan Keller as the new Country Manager of SICIT USA Inc., the Company's subsidiary for distribution in the North American markets.

Mr. Keller has over a decade of experience in the agribusiness sector, where he has worked with major players, dealing with crop protection and nutrition. A 32-year-old Kentucky native, he joins from Compass Minerals, where he held roles of increasing responsibility until being appointed Senior Business Manager - Eastern U.S. and Canada in 2017.

After graduating as an agronomist from the University of Kentucky, he joined Dow AgroSciences where, for 6 years, he was able to develop his talents by successfully managing various technical and commercial roles. The results achieved did not go unnoticed and, in 2016, he joined Compass Minerals, which entrusted him with the responsibility of managing its Key Accounts. Thanks to his excellent performance and the development of managerial skills, he was promoted to Business Manager in 2017. In his career path, Ryan has gained a deep understanding of agribusiness in North America, developing quality relationships with leading agricultural equipment distributors. In all of his roles, he has proven talent, initiative, leadership and an exceptional ability to achieve results.

Alessandro Paterniani, Chief Commercial Officer of SICIT Group, said: "Ryan will bring the enthusiasm, expertise and pragmatism needed to expand the biostimulants market in North America. His work will significantly enhance our ability to dialogue with local partners, as well as finding opportunities of mutual interest. At the same time, his managerial skills will allow us to consolidate our presence in the plaster retardants market, adequately overseeing our leading position in the sector. I am confident that Ryan will make a great contribution to the implementation of our growth strategy in North America".