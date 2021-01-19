Log in
SICIT S p A : 19 January 2021 – Joshua Ryan Keller appointed as new Country Manager of SICIT USA Inc.

01/19/2021 | 02:18am EST
SICIT GROUP APPOINTS JOSHUA RYAN KELLER

AS NEW COUNTRY MANAGER - USA

Chiampo (VI), January 19th, 2021 - SICIT Group (the "Company") announces the appointment of Joshua Ryan Keller as the new Country Manager of SICIT USA Inc., the Company's subsidiary for distribution in the North American markets.

Mr. Keller has over a decade of experience in the agribusiness sector, where he has worked with major players, dealing with crop protection and nutrition. A 32-year-old Kentucky native, he joins from Compass Minerals, where he held roles of increasing responsibility until being appointed Senior Business Manager - Eastern U.S. and Canada in 2017.

After graduating as an agronomist from the University of Kentucky, he joined Dow AgroSciences where, for 6 years, he was able to develop his talents by successfully managing various technical and commercial roles. The results achieved did not go unnoticed and, in 2016, he joined Compass Minerals, which entrusted him with the responsibility of managing its Key Accounts. Thanks to his excellent performance and the development of managerial skills, he was promoted to Business Manager in 2017. In his career path, Ryan has gained a deep understanding of agribusiness in North America, developing quality relationships with leading agricultural equipment distributors. In all of his roles, he has proven talent, initiative, leadership and an exceptional ability to achieve results.

Alessandro Paterniani, Chief Commercial Officer of SICIT Group, said: "Ryan will bring the enthusiasm, expertise and pragmatism needed to expand the biostimulants market in North America. His work will significantly enhance our ability to dialogue with local partners, as well as finding opportunities of mutual interest. At the same time, his managerial skills will allow us to consolidate our presence in the plaster retardants market, adequately overseeing our leading position in the sector. I am confident that Ryan will make a great contribution to the implementation of our growth strategy in North America".

** ** **

SICIT Group

Founded in 1960 in Chiampo (VI), SICIT was one of the first companies in the world to introduce protein hydrolysates of animal origin into the world market of biostimulants. The company, one of the pioneers of the circular economy, through a process of hydrolysis of residues from the tanning industry, creates high-added-value products for agriculture (biostimulants) and plaster industry (retardants). Thanks to a qualified team, highly automated and technological production plants, state-of-the-art laboratories and constant investments in R&D, SICIT has become a reference operator at international level, supplying the main players in the agrochemical and industrial sectors.

Since June 2020, the company has been listed on the MTA (Italian Equities Market), Star Segment, of Borsa Italiana.

Web: www.sicitgroup.com

LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/32Q1nrc

For further information:

SICIT Group S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Via Arzignano n. 80

Matteo Carlotti

36072 - Chiampo (VI)

e-mail: investor.relations@sicitgroup.com

tel. +39 0444450946

e-mail: info@sicitgroup.com

Media Relations

Twister communications group

Federico Nascimben

mob.: +39 347 5536979

e-mail: fnascimben@twistergroup.it

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SICIT Group S.p.A. published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 07:17:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
