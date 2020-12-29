SICIT S p A : 29 December 2020 – 2021 financial calendar

2021 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Chiampo (VI), December 29th, 2020 - SICIT Group (the "Company") announces the financial calendar for the financial year 2021:

Friday, 12 March 2021 Board of Directors Approval of the draft Financial statements and consolidated annual Financial Report at 31 December 2020 Thursday, 29 April 2021 Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting Approval of the Financial Statements at 31 December 2020 Friday, 14 May 2021 Board of Directors Approval of the consolidated periodic financial information at 31 March 2021 Thursday, 9 September 2021 Board of Directors Approval of the Consolidated interim financial report at 30 June 2021 Thursday, 11 November 2021 Board of Directors Approval of the Consolidated periodic financial information at 30 September 2021

Presentations of accounting data to investors and financial analysts will usually take place within the working day following their approval by the competent body.

It should be noted that SICIT, as a company listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (Italian Equities Market, STAR Segment), will publish financial information at 31 March 2021 and at 30 September 2021 - pursuant to Art. 3, subsection 3 of the Borsa Italiana Rules - within 45 days from the end of the first and third quarter of the financial year (with exemption from the publication of the data relating to the fourth quarter, provided that the annual financial report, together with the other documents referred to Article 154-ter, subsection 1, of the Consolidated Law on Finance, is made available within 90 days from the end of the financial year).

In the event of changes to the above dates, prompt notice will be given.

The financial calendar is also available on the website www.sicitgroup.com/enin the "Investor Relations/Financial Calendar" section.