SICIT S p A : 29 December 2020 – 2021 financial calendar

2021 FINANCIAL CALENDAR
Chiampo (VI), December 29th, 2020 - SICIT Group (the "Company") announces the financial calendar for the financial year 2021:
Friday, 12 March 2021
Board of Directors
Approval of the draft Financial statements and consolidated annual
Financial Report at 31 December 2020
Thursday, 29 April 2021
Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
Approval of the Financial Statements at 31 December 2020
Friday, 14 May 2021
Board of Directors
Approval of the consolidated periodic financial information at 31 March
2021
Thursday, 9 September 2021
Board of Directors
Approval of the Consolidated interim financial report at 30 June 2021
Thursday, 11 November 2021
Board of Directors
Approval of the Consolidated periodic financial information at 30 September
2021
Presentations of accounting data to investors and financial analysts will usually take place within the working day following their approval by the competent body.
It should be noted that SICIT, as a company listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (Italian Equities Market, STAR Segment), will publish financial information at 31 March 2021 and at 30 September 2021 - pursuant to Art. 3, subsection 3 of the Borsa Italiana Rules - within 45 days from the end of the first and third quarter of the financial year (with exemption from the publication of the data relating to the fourth quarter, provided that the annual financial report, together with the other documents referred to Article 154-ter, subsection 1, of the Consolidated Law on Finance, is made available within 90 days from the end of the financial year).
In the event of changes to the above dates, prompt notice will be given.
The financial calendar is also available on the website www.sicitgroup.com/enin the "Investor Relations/Financial Calendar" section.
SICIT Group
Founded in 1960 in Chiampo (VI), SICIT was one of the first companies in the world to introduce protein hydrolysates of animal origin into the world market of biostimulants. The company, one of the pioneers of the circular economy, through a process of hydrolysis of residues from the tanning industry, creates high-added-value products for agriculture (biostimulants) and plaster industry (retardants). Thanks to a qualified team, highly automated and technological production plants, state-of-the-art laboratories and constant investments in R&D, SICIT has become a reference operator at international level, supplying the main players in the agrochemical and industrial sectors.
Since June 2020, the company has been listed on the MTA (Italian Equities Market), Star Segment, of Borsa Italiana.
Web: www.sicitgroup.com
LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/32Q1nrc
For further information:
SICIT Group S.p.A.
Investor Relations
Via Arzignano n. 80
Matteo Carlotti
36072 - Chiampo (VI)
e-mail: investor.relations@sicitgroup.com
tel. +39 0444450946
e-mail: info@sicitgroup.com
Media Relations
Twister communications group
Federico Nascimben
mob.: +39 347 5536979
e-mail: fnascimben@twistergroup.it
