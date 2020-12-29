Log in
SICIT S p A : 29 December 2020 – 2021 financial calendar

12/29/2020 | 11:59am EST
2021 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Chiampo (VI), December 29th, 2020 - SICIT Group (the "Company") announces the financial calendar for the financial year 2021:

Friday, 12 March 2021

Board of Directors

Approval of the draft Financial statements and consolidated annual

Financial Report at 31 December 2020

Thursday, 29 April 2021

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Approval of the Financial Statements at 31 December 2020

Friday, 14 May 2021

Board of Directors

Approval of the consolidated periodic financial information at 31 March

2021

Thursday, 9 September 2021

Board of Directors

Approval of the Consolidated interim financial report at 30 June 2021

Thursday, 11 November 2021

Board of Directors

Approval of the Consolidated periodic financial information at 30 September

2021

Presentations of accounting data to investors and financial analysts will usually take place within the working day following their approval by the competent body.

It should be noted that SICIT, as a company listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (Italian Equities Market, STAR Segment), will publish financial information at 31 March 2021 and at 30 September 2021 - pursuant to Art. 3, subsection 3 of the Borsa Italiana Rules - within 45 days from the end of the first and third quarter of the financial year (with exemption from the publication of the data relating to the fourth quarter, provided that the annual financial report, together with the other documents referred to Article 154-ter, subsection 1, of the Consolidated Law on Finance, is made available within 90 days from the end of the financial year).

In the event of changes to the above dates, prompt notice will be given.

The financial calendar is also available on the website www.sicitgroup.com/enin the "Investor Relations/Financial Calendar" section.

** ** **

SICIT Group

Founded in 1960 in Chiampo (VI), SICIT was one of the first companies in the world to introduce protein hydrolysates of animal origin into the world market of biostimulants. The company, one of the pioneers of the circular economy, through a process of hydrolysis of residues from the tanning industry, creates high-added-value products for agriculture (biostimulants) and plaster industry (retardants). Thanks to a qualified team, highly automated and technological production plants, state-of-the-art laboratories and constant investments in R&D, SICIT has become a reference operator at international level, supplying the main players in the agrochemical and industrial sectors.

Since June 2020, the company has been listed on the MTA (Italian Equities Market), Star Segment, of Borsa Italiana.

Web: www.sicitgroup.com

LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/32Q1nrc

For further information:

SICIT Group S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Via Arzignano n. 80

Matteo Carlotti

36072 - Chiampo (VI)

e-mail: investor.relations@sicitgroup.com

tel. +39 0444450946

e-mail: info@sicitgroup.com

Media Relations

Twister communications group

Federico Nascimben

mob.: +39 347 5536979

e-mail: fnascimben@twistergroup.it

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SICIT Group S.p.A. published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 16:58:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
