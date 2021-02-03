SICIT S p A : 3 February 2021 – Notice of filing of amended Article of Association

NOTICE OF FILING OF AMENDED ARTICLE OF ASSOCIATION

Chiampo (VI), February 3th, 2021 - SICIT Group S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that the new text of the Article of Association, amended following the exercise of warrants in January and the related change in share capital, is available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website www.sicitgroup.com/en, in the section "Corporate Governance - Article of Association and Share Capital", as well as on the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE", www.emarketstorage.com.

SICIT Group

Founded in 1960 in Chiampo (VI), SICIT was one of the first companies in the world to introduce protein hydrolysates of animal origin into the world market of biostimulants. The company, one of the pioneers of the circular economy, through a process of hydrolysis of residues from the tanning industry, creates high-added-value products for agriculture (biostimulants) and plaster industry (retardants). Thanks to a qualified team, highly automated and technological production plants, state-of-the-art laboratories and constant investments in R&D, SICIT has become a reference operator at international level, supplying the main players in the agrochemical and industrial sectors.

Since June 2020, the company has been listed on the MTA (Italian Equities Market), Star Segment, of Borsa Italiana.

Web: www.sicitgroup.com

LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/32Q1nrc