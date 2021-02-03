SICIT S p A : 3 February 2021 – Notice of filing of amended Article of Association

NOTICE OF FILING OF AMENDED ARTICLE OF ASSOCIATION
Chiampo (VI), February 3th, 2021 - SICIT Group S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that the new text of the Article of Association, amended following the exercise of warrants in January and the related change in share capital, is available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website www.sicitgroup.com/en, in the section "Corporate Governance - Article of Association and Share Capital", as well as on the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE", www.emarketstorage.com.
** ** **
SICIT Group
Founded in 1960 in Chiampo (VI), SICIT was one of the first companies in the world to introduce protein hydrolysates of animal origin into the world market of biostimulants. The company, one of the pioneers of the circular economy, through a process of hydrolysis of residues from the tanning industry, creates high-added-value products for agriculture (biostimulants) and plaster industry (retardants). Thanks to a qualified team, highly automated and technological production plants, state-of-the-art laboratories and constant investments in R&D, SICIT has become a reference operator at international level, supplying the main players in the agrochemical and industrial sectors.
Since June 2020, the company has been listed on the MTA (Italian Equities Market), Star Segment, of Borsa Italiana.
Web: www.sicitgroup.com
LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/32Q1nrc
|
For further information:
|
|
SICIT Group S.p.A.
|
Investor Relations
|
Via Arzignano n. 80
|
Matteo Carlotti
|
36072 - Chiampo (VI)
|
e-mail: investor.relations@sicitgroup.com
|
tel. +39 0444450946
|
|
e-mail: info@sicitgroup.com
|
|
Media Relations
|
|
Twister communications group
|
|
Federico Nascimben
|
|
mob.: +39 347 5536979
|
|
e-mail: fnascimben@twistergroup.it
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
SICIT Group S.p.A. published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 13:33:11 UTC.