Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  SICIT Group S.p.A.    SICT   IT0005372344

SICIT GROUP S.P.A.

(SICT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SICIT S p A : 3 February 2021 – Notice of filing of amended Article of Association

02/03/2021 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE OF FILING OF AMENDED ARTICLE OF ASSOCIATION

Chiampo (VI), February 3th, 2021 - SICIT Group S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that the new text of the Article of Association, amended following the exercise of warrants in January and the related change in share capital, is available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website www.sicitgroup.com/en, in the section "Corporate Governance - Article of Association and Share Capital", as well as on the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE", www.emarketstorage.com.

** ** **

SICIT Group

Founded in 1960 in Chiampo (VI), SICIT was one of the first companies in the world to introduce protein hydrolysates of animal origin into the world market of biostimulants. The company, one of the pioneers of the circular economy, through a process of hydrolysis of residues from the tanning industry, creates high-added-value products for agriculture (biostimulants) and plaster industry (retardants). Thanks to a qualified team, highly automated and technological production plants, state-of-the-art laboratories and constant investments in R&D, SICIT has become a reference operator at international level, supplying the main players in the agrochemical and industrial sectors.

Since June 2020, the company has been listed on the MTA (Italian Equities Market), Star Segment, of Borsa Italiana.

Web: www.sicitgroup.com

LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/32Q1nrc

For further information:

SICIT Group S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Via Arzignano n. 80

Matteo Carlotti

36072 - Chiampo (VI)

e-mail: investor.relations@sicitgroup.com

tel. +39 0444450946

e-mail: info@sicitgroup.com

Media Relations

Twister communications group

Federico Nascimben

mob.: +39 347 5536979

e-mail: fnascimben@twistergroup.it

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SICIT Group S.p.A. published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 13:33:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SICIT GROUP S.P.A.
08:34aSICIT S P A : 3 February 2021 – Notice of filing of amended Article of Ass..
PU
02/01SICIT S P A : 1 February 2021 – Procedure for the exercise of SICIT Group ..
PU
02/01SICIT S P A : 1 February 2021 – Tony Zou appointed as Biostimulants Sales ..
PU
02/01SICIT S P A : Tony Zou appointed Biostimulants Sales Manager of SICIT China
PU
01/2929 JANUARY 2021 &NDASH; SICIT : BoD approves 2021 beneficiaries and targets for ..
PU
01/2626 JANUARY 2021 &NDASH; SICIT : Italian Ministry of Economic Development gives g..
PU
01/21SICIT S P A : Double-digit growth for 2020 revenues at 63.2mn (+11.5%)
PU
01/2121 JANUARY 2021 &NDASH; SICIT : Double-digit growth for 2020 revenues ( 63.2mn;..
PU
01/19SICIT S P A : Joshua Ryan Keller new Country Manager of SICIT USA
PU
01/19SICIT S P A : 19 January 2021 – Joshua Ryan Keller appointed as new Countr..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 62,7 M 75,4 M 75,4 M
Net income 2020 11,5 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
Net cash 2020 23,2 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
Yield 2020 3,53%
Capitalization 265 M 319 M 318 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,85x
EV / Sales 2021 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 126
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart SICIT GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
SICIT Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SICIT GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 14,00 €
Last Close Price 13,45 €
Spread / Highest target 6,32%
Spread / Average Target 4,09%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Massimo Neresini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rino Mastrotto President & Director
Valter Peretti Chairman
Giampaolo Simionati Chief Financial Officer
Carla Trevisan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SICIT GROUP S.P.A.8.91%319
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.2.00%72 766
BASF SE1.10%72 274
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.7.51%56 127
ROYAL DSM N.V.4.05%29 877
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION13.37%15 790
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ