SICIT GROUP S.P.A.

(SICT)
SICIT S p A : 12 April 2021 – Double-digit growth in consolidated revenues ( 22mn, +11.9%) also in Q1 2021

04/12/2021 | 12:21pm EDT
SICIT GROUP:

DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUES (+11.9%)

ALSO IN Q1 2021

Data at 31 March 20211:

  • First quarter consolidated revenues reach € 22 mn (vs. € 19.7mn in Q1 2020, +11.9%)
  • Significant growth in: biostimulants to € 14.1mn (vs. € 12.1mn in Q1 2020, +17%); animal fat to € 2.7mn (vs. € 2.1mn in Q1 2020, +29.4%); services for the collection of tanning residues to € 1.1mn (vs. € 1mn in Q1 2020, +13.3%)
  • Construction retardants still slowing down to € 3.9mn (vs. € 4.3mn in Q1 2020, -10.1%); although less than company forecasts
  • Significant growth in all major areas: Europe (including Italy) at € 12.6mn (vs. € 12.1mn in Q1 2020, +3.8%); Asia-Pacific at € 5.7mn (vs. € 4.5mn in Q1 2020, +28.9%); Americas at € 1.74mn (vs. € 1.69mn in Q1 2020, +2.9%); the smaller Middle East and Africa market at € 0.9mn (vs. € 0.4mn in Q1 2020, +92.5%)

Chiampo (VI), April 12th, 2021 - SICIT Group S.p.A. (the "Company"), listed on the Italian Equities Market (MTA

  • STAR segment), announces that consolidated revenues in the period 1 January - 31 March 2021, if compared to the same period of 2020, recorded an overall increase of over € 2.3 million, reaching € 22 million (+11.5%).

This growth concerned both biostimulants for agriculture (+17%) and animal fat for the production of biofuels (+29.4%), as well as revenues from services for the collection of tanning residues (+13.3%). On the other hand, retardants for the plaster industry (-10.1%) continued to slow down, due to the continuing effects of the Covid emergency on the world construction market. Although, in this respect, sales of retardants had been exceptionally strong in Q1 2020 (+19.6% compared to Q1 2019), having benefited from a stockpile effect by customers, in view of foreseeable lockdowns. As such, sales of retardants in Q1 2021, when compared to Q1 2019 (€3.6mn - last year pre-pandemic), would register a significant +7.6%.

(in Euro thousands)

31.03.21

%

31.03.20

%

Variation

%

Products for Agriculture

14,121

64.1%

12,073

61.3%

2,048

17.0%

Retardant Products for Plaster Industry

3,881

17.6%

4,315

21.9%

(434)

(10.1%)

Other Products

163

0.7%

193

1.0%

(30)

(15.6%)

Animal Fat

2,735

12.4%

2,113

10.7%

622

29.4%

Total Revenues from Products

20,899

94.8%

18,694

94.9%

2.205

11.8%

Collection Services

1,130

5.1%

997

5.1%

133

13.3%

Analysis Services

11

0.0%

11

0.1%

0

3.1%

Total Revenues

22,040

100.0%

19,702

100.0%

2.338

11.9%

  • IFRS data.

Similarly, growth affected almost all geographical areas: from Europe (including Italy, +3.8% of which Italy +17.8% and other countries in Europe -3.8%), to APAC (+28.9%), Americas (+2.8%) and the Rest of the World (Middle East and Africa, +92.5%).

(in Euro thousands)

31.03.21

%

31.03.20

%

Variation

%

Italy

5,007

24.0%

4,250

22.7%

757

17.8%

Europe (w/o Italy)

7,555

36.1%

7,854

42.0%

(299)

(3.8%)

APAC

5,737

27.5%

4,451

23.8%

1,286

28.9%

MEA

860

4.1%

447

2.4%

413

92.5%

North America

855

4.1%

776

4.2%

79

10.2%

Latam

885

4.2%

916

4.9%

(31)

(3.4%)

Total Product Revenues

20,899

100.0%

18.694

100.0%

2,205

11.8%

Massimo Neresini, CEO of SICIT Group, commented: "2021 has started very well, in continuity with an excellent year, such as the previous one, despite the ongoing pandemic. All business areas are growing, with the exception of construction retardants - which perform better than our forecasts and are even up, compared to the first quarter of 2019 (the last pre-pandemic year) - and almost all geographical areas are growing. Among the most significant facts, three factors are worth mentioning: the ever-increasing demand for biostimulants, in which new and important customers are being added, in what is a key business area for us; the availability, for sale, of a purified and de-acidified animal fat of excellent quality, whose sale price is significantly higher than the average prices historically recorded by SICIT and whose impact on revenues will be increasingly seen in the months to come; the excellent availability of delivered tanning residues (which exceeded 40k tonnes, compared to 32k tonnes in the first quarter of 2020), at constant prices compared to 2020, but processing a much more diversified input-residue".

** ** **

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Giampaolo Simionati, declares, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154 bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the documented results, books and accounting records.

** ** **

This press release is available on the Company's website www.sicitgroup.com/en, in the "Investor Relations / Price- Sensitive Press Releases" section.

** ** **

SICIT Group

Founded in 1960 in Chiampo (VI), SICIT was one of the first companies in the world to introduce protein hydrolysates of animal origin into the world market of biostimulants. The company, one of the pioneers of the circular economy, through a process of hydrolysis of residues from the tanning industry, creates high-added-value products for agriculture (biostimulants) and plaster industry (retardants). Thanks to a qualified team, highly automated and technological production plants, state-of-the-art laboratories and constant investments in R&D, SICIT has become a reference operator at international level, supplying the main players in the agrochemical and industrial sectors.

Since June 2020, the company has been listed on the MTA (Italian Equities Market), Star Segment, of Borsa Italiana.

Web: www.sicitgroup.com

LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/32Q1nrc

For further information:

SICIT Group S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Via Arzignano n. 80

Matteo Carlotti

36072 - Chiampo (VI)

e-mail: investor.relations@sicitgroup.com

tel. +39 0444450946

e-mail: info@sicitgroup.com

Media Relations

Twister communications group

Federico Nascimben

mob.: +39 347 5536979

e-mail: fnascimben@twistergroup.it

Disclaimer

SICIT Group S.p.A. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 16:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
