SICIT S p A : 19 March 2021 – Publication of 29 April 2021 Shareholder's meeting document

SICIT GROUP:

PUBLICATION OF 29 APRIL 2021 SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING DOCUMENTS

Chiampo (VI), March 19th, 2021 - SICIT Group S.p.A. (the "Company"), listed on the Italian Equities Market (MTA - STAR segment), informs that today the Notice to call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 29

April 2021, the Directors' Reports on the items in the agenda, as well as the proxy instruction for granting the designated representative (pursuant to Article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998, so-called "TUF") and the form for granting the proxies/sub-proxies to the designated representative for the Shareholders' Meeting (pursuant to Article 135-novies of the TUF) have been published.

The documentation is available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website (www.sicitgroup.com/en) in the section "Corporate Governance / Shareholders' Meetings", as well as at the eMarket Storage mechanism at www.emarketstorage.com.

The Annual Financial Report including the Consolidated Financial Statements at 31 December 2020, the draft Financial Statements at 31 December 2020, the Directors' Report and the certifications pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 5, of the Consolidated Law on Finance (so-called "TUF"), the reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors, as well as the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure pursuant to art. 123-bis of the TUF, the Remuneration Report pursuant to art. 123-ter of the TUF, the summary statements of SICIT's subsidiaries, and the Disclosure Document pursuant to art. 114-bis of the TUF and art. 84-bis of the Issuers' Regulation will be made available to the public in the manner and within the terms provided by current legislation.

With reference to the Notice to call, an extract of the same will also be published in the daily newspaper "Il Giornale" on 20 March 2021.

This Press Release is available on the Company's website www.sicigroup.com/en, in the "Investor Relations / Price-Sensitive Press Releases" section.

