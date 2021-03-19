Log in
SICIT GROUP S.P.A.

SICIT GROUP S.P.A.

(SICT)
SICIT S p A : 19 March 2021 – Publication of 29 April 2021 Shareholder's meeting document

03/19/2021 | 11:13am EDT
SICIT GROUP:

PUBLICATION OF 29 APRIL 2021 SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING DOCUMENTS

Chiampo (VI), March 19th, 2021 - SICIT Group S.p.A. (the "Company"), listed on the Italian Equities Market (MTA - STAR segment), informs that today the Notice to call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 29

April 2021, the Directors' Reports on the items in the agenda, as well as the proxy instruction for granting the designated representative (pursuant to Article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998, so-called "TUF") and the form for granting the proxies/sub-proxies to the designated representative for the Shareholders' Meeting (pursuant to Article 135-novies of the TUF) have been published.

The documentation is available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website (www.sicitgroup.com/en) in the section "Corporate Governance / Shareholders' Meetings", as well as at the eMarket Storage mechanism at www.emarketstorage.com.

The Annual Financial Report including the Consolidated Financial Statements at 31 December 2020, the draft Financial Statements at 31 December 2020, the Directors' Report and the certifications pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 5, of the Consolidated Law on Finance (so-called "TUF"), the reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors, as well as the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure pursuant to art. 123-bis of the TUF, the Remuneration Report pursuant to art. 123-ter of the TUF, the summary statements of SICIT's subsidiaries, and the Disclosure Document pursuant to art. 114-bis of the TUF and art. 84-bis of the Issuers' Regulation will be made available to the public in the manner and within the terms provided by current legislation.

With reference to the Notice to call, an extract of the same will also be published in the daily newspaper "Il Giornale" on 20 March 2021.

** ** **

This Press Release is available on the Company's website www.sicigroup.com/en, in the "Investor Relations / Price-Sensitive Press Releases" section.

** ** **

SICIT Group

Founded in 1960 in Chiampo (VI), SICIT was one of the first companies in the world to introduce protein hydrolysates of animal origin into the world market of biostimulants. The company, one of the pioneers of the circular economy, through a process of hydrolysis of residues from the tanning industry, creates high-added-value products for agriculture (biostimulants) and plaster industry (retardants). Thanks to a qualified team, highly automated and technological production plants, state-of-the-art laboratories and constant investments in R&D, SICIT has become a reference operator at international level, supplying the main players in the agrochemical and industrial sectors.

Since June 2020, the company has been listed on the MTA (Italian Equities Market), Star Segment, of Borsa Italiana.

Web: www.sicitgroup.com

LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/32Q1nrc

For further information:

SICIT Group S.p.A.

Via Arzignano n. 80 36072 - Chiampo (VI) tel. +39 0444450946 e-mail: info@sicitgroup.com

Investor Relations Matteo Carlotti e-mail: investor.relations@sicitgroup.com

Media Relations

Twister communications group Federico Nascimben mob.: +39 347 5536979 e-mail: fnascimben@twistergroup.it

Disclaimer

SICIT Group S.p.A. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 15:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 63,1 M 75,0 M 75,0 M
Net income 2020 14,1 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
Net cash 2020 28,1 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
Yield 2020 3,43%
Capitalization 292 M 349 M 347 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,18x
EV / Sales 2021 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 126
Free-Float 21,4%
Chart SICIT GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
SICIT Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SICIT GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 14,90 €
Last Close Price 13,85 €
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,58%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Massimo Neresini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rino Mastrotto President & Director
Giampaolo Simionati Chief Financial Officer
Valter Peretti Chairman
Carla Trevisan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SICIT GROUP S.P.A.12.15%340
BASF SE12.18%77 336
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.4.24%69 282
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.10.21%41 299
ROYAL DSM N.V.0.92%29 080
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG10.61%16 343
