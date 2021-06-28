Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. SICIT Group S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SICT   IT0005372344

SICIT GROUP S.P.A.

(SICT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SICIT S p A : 28 June 2021 – Amendment to the procedure for transactions with related parties

06/28/2021 | 12:12pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

AMENDMENT TO THE PROCEDURE FOR TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES

Chiampo (VI), 28 June 2021 - SICIT GROUP S.p.A. ("Sicit" or the "Company") announces that, today, the Board of Directors, following the proposal of the Risk Control and Sustainability Committee acting as the Related Parties Transactions Committee, approved the amendments to the Procedure for Transactions with Related Parties in accordance with CONSOB Regulation No. 17221 of 12 March 2010 as last amended by CONSOB Resolution No. 21624 of 10 December 2020.

Sicit's new Procedure for Transactions with Related Parties will come into force on 1 July 2021 and is available on the Company's website under "Corporate Governance/Documents and Procedures/Procedures and Reports" (https://www.sicitgroup.com/en/procedures/)

* ** **

SICIT Group

Founded in 1960 in Chiampo (VI), SICIT was one of the first companies in the world to introduce protein hydrolysates of animal origin into the world market of biostimulants. The company, one of the pioneers of the circular economy, through a process of hydrolysis of residues from the tanning industry, creates high-added-value products for agriculture (biostimulants) and plaster industry (retardants). Thanks to a qualified team, highly automated and technological production plants, state-of-the-art laboratories and constant investments in R&D, SICIT has become a reference operator at international level, supplying the main players in the agrochemical and industrial sectors.

Since June 2020, the company has been listed on the MTA (Italian Equities Market), Star Segment, of Borsa Italiana.

Web: www.sicitgroup.com

LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/32Q1nrc

Per ulteriori informazioni:

Investor Relations

SICIT Group S.p.A.

Matteo Carlotti

Via Arzignano n. 80

e-mail: investor.relations@sicitgroup.com

36072 - Chiampo (VI)

tel. +39 0444450946

e-mail: info@sicitgroup.com

Media Relations

Twister communications group

Federica Basso

mob.: +39 333 9345478

e-mail: fbasso@twistergroup.it

Disclaimer

SICIT Group S.p.A. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 16:11:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 69,3 M 82,6 M 82,6 M
Net income 2021 17,7 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
Net cash 2021 17,3 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 3,04%
Capitalization 367 M 438 M 437 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,04x
EV / Sales 2022 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 141
Free-Float 48,8%
