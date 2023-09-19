18/09/2023

SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank (licensed as a wholesale bank by the CBB), announced today the appointment of Maryam AlMohri as Acting Chief Risk Officer. This step underscores SICO's commitment to developing its human capital and appointing the best qualified talents in senior positions in order to achieve the bank's growth goals.

Maryam AlMohri brings a wealth of experience in risk management to her role as Acting Chief Risk Officer at SICO, specializing in asset management, treasury, brokerage and investment banking. Maryam's journey with SICO began in 2017, and her most recent position before this appointment was Vice President of Risk Management. Prior to joining SICO, she held the position of Assistant Manager in ALM Reporting and Capital Management at Gulf International Bank.

Maryam expressed her excitement in taking on the role of Acting Chief Risk Officer at SICO, stating, "I'm delighted to assume the role of Acting Chief Risk Officer at SICO during this exciting time of growth for SICO and the regional markets. Today's increasingly complex world of risks requires new strategies and solutions. My focus will be on further fostering a culture of risk management throughout the organization to support ongoing value creation and a more sustainable and successful business for our clients, investors, and employees."

Maryam holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and a first-class Master of Science (MSc) in Investment Banking & Islamic Finance from the University of Reading, United Kingdom. She also earned a Bachelor of Arts (Honors) in Finance and Investment Management from Northumbria University, United Kingdom. Additionally, she is a qualified Chartered Islamic Finance Professional (CIFP).

For the full release in English & Arabic, click here

