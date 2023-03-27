Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. SICO BSC (c)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SICO-C   BH000A0F4XV8

SICO BSC (C)

(SICO-C)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2022-10-22
0.1570 BHD   +4.33%
01:49pSico Bsc C : Concludes Annual General Meetings; Approves 5% Dividends
PU
01:18pSico Bsc C : AGM 27 March 2023
PU
03/01SICO BSC(c) Recommends the Distribution of Dividend for the Year Ending 31 December 2022, Payable on 30 March 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SICO BSC c : Concludes Annual General Meetings; Approves 5% Dividends

03/27/2023 | 01:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SICO Concludes Annual General Meetings; Approves 5% Dividends 27/03/2023 SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, market maker, and investment bank (licensed as a wholesale bank by the CBB), announced today that it concluded on 27 March 2023 its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the bank's premises in the Bahrain World Trade Center with the presence of 97.24% of the share capital. All shareholders present, with the sole exception of the SICO employee share trust who abstained from voting, approved the items in the AGM agenda including the Board of Directors' proposed distribution of the dividend of 5% of the share capital, aggregating to BD 2.207 million (USD 5.9 million) after completion of the necessary regulatory formalities. The shareholders also approved the transfer of BD 361 thousand to the statutory reserve, BD 40 thousand to charitable donations (Corporate Social Responsibility), and the remaining sum of BD 943 thousand to the retained earnings account. The shareholders additionally agreed on absolving the members of the Board of Directors from legal liability arising from all of their actions for the financial year ended December 31, 2022. The shareholders additionally reviewed the Board of Directors' report on the bank's activities along with the external auditor's report on consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022. The Chairman commended the bank's solid performance during the past year 2022. For the full year 2022, SICO reported BD 3.6 million (USD 9.4 million) consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders, representing a 44% drop from the BD 6.4 million (USD 17 million) recorded at year-end 2021. Earnings per share recorded 8.45 Bahraini fils in 2022, down from 15.18 Bahraini fils in 2021. SICO's comprehensive income attributable to shareholders stood at BD 3.2 million (USD 8.5 million) in 2022, compared to BD 6.9 million (USD 18.4 million) in 2021, representing a 54% decline. The AGM renewed SICO's Board of Directors through an election and ratified the appointments made by the shareholders owning at least 10% of the bank's share capital for a total composition of ten members. The new board shall serve for a period of three years and be composed of the following individuals: Shaikh Abdulla Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Dana Raees, Elham Al Majed, and Abdulla Kamal (all appointed by the Social Insurance Organization); Hisham Al Kurdi (appointed by National Bank of Bahrain); Shaikh Waleed Al Hashar (appointed by Bank Muscat); and Mohamed Abdulla Isa, Naseema Haidar, Tala Fakhro, and Khalid Jassim (all elected directors), subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB). During the meeting, the AGM appointed Ernst & Young as the Bank's external auditor for the year ended 31 December 2023. SICO's Chairman, Shaikh Abdulla Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa shared his gratitude to the bank's shareholders and clients for their continuous support, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the Central Bank of Bahrain, and the Bahrain Bourse for the support and assistance they have offered the bank since its establishment. He also extended his appreciation to all regulatory parties in the countries where SICO operates and to SICO's Board of Directors and employees for their hard work, dedication, and loyalty, which continue to form the foundation of the bank's achievements.

For the full release in English & Arabic, click here

Attachments

Disclaimer

SICO BSCC published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 17:48:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SICO BSC (C)
01:49pSico Bsc C : Concludes Annual General Meetings; Approves 5% Dividends
PU
01:18pSico Bsc C : AGM 27 March 2023
PU
03/01SICO BSC(c) Recommends the Distribution of Dividend for the Year Ending 31 December 202..
CI
02/28Sico Bsc C : FY 2022 Financial Results Ad
PU
02/28Sico Bsc C : Reports BD 3.6 million (USD 9.4 million) in Net Profit Attributable to Shareh..
PU
02/28Sico Bsc C : FY 2022 Financial Results
PU
02/28SICO BSC (c) Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/27Sico Bsc C : Announces the execution of the Sale Purchase Agreement for the Sale of Novote..
PU
02/01Sico Bsc C : B.S.C (c) would like to inform the shareholders and the market that on 1 Febr..
PU
01/25Sico Bsc C : EGM 25 January 2023
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 14,4 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
Net income 2022 3,55 M 9,42 M 9,42 M
Net cash 2022 57,2 M 152 M 152 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 64,1 M 170 M 170 M
EV / Sales 2021 -1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 13,3%
Chart SICO BSC (C)
Duration : Period :
SICO BSC (c) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Najla Mohamed Al-Shirawi Chief Executive Officer
K. Shyam Krishnan Chief Financial Officer
Abdulla Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa Chairman
Nishit Lakhotia Head of Research
Mohammed Ibrahim Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SICO BSC (C)0.00%170
BLACKROCK, INC.-9.00%96 884
UBS GROUP AG0.32%58 447
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-6.09%34 186
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-6.40%30 644
STATE STREET CORPORATION-7.63%24 682
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer