Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. SICO BSC (c)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SICO-C   BH000A0F4XV8

SICO BSC (C)

(SICO-C)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2022-10-22
0.1570 BHD   +4.33%
08:22aSico Bsc C : Reports BD 2.8 million (USD 7.5 million) Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders in the Nine Months of 2022
PU
10/24Bank muscat SAOG acquired a 2.76% stake in SICO BSC (c) for OMR 2 million.
CI
10/23SICO BSC (c) completed the acquisition of remaining 27.29% stake in Muscat Capital LLC.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SICO BSC c : Reports BD 2.8 million (USD 7.5 million) Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders in the Nine Months of 2022

11/13/2022 | 08:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: 13 November 2022

Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa

Ms. Najla Al Shirawi

Chairman of the Board

Chief Executive Officer

SICO Reports BD 2.8 million (USD 7.5 million) Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders in the Nine Months of 2022

SICO's AUMs increased 5% to BD 1.79 billion (USD 4.75 billion) and net fee income grew by 85%.

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain - 13 November 2022 SICO BSC (c), licensed as a conventional wholesale bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain "CBB", announced today its consolidated results for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2022.

On a quarterly basis, SICO recorded a consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders amounting to BD 336 thousand (USD 891 thousand) in the third quarter of 2022 compared to BD 871 thousand (USD 2.3 million) recorded in the same quarter last year, a 61% year-on-year decline. A consistently turbulent global financial market - where for the third consecutive quarter equities and bonds continued to slide and registered historical negative performance - had negatively impacted investment income during the quarter. Earnings per share (EPS) were 0.80 Bahraini fils in the third quarter of the year compared to 2.07 Bahraini fils in the third quarter of 2021. SICO reported a total comprehensive income of BD 183 thousand (USD 485 thousand) for third quarter 2022 compared a total comprehensive income of BD 816 thousand (USD 2.16 million) booked in the same quarter last year, representing a 78% decline.

On a year-to-date basis, SICO recorded BD 2.81 million (USD 7.5 million) consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders for the nine months of 2022, a decline of 23% from BD 3.66 million (USD 9.7million) in nine months 2021. The drop is attributed to the decline in investment income and unrealized losses recorded on account of wide selloffs in the financial markets. EPS were 6.67 Bahraini fils for the nine months of 2022 compared to 8.68 Bahraini fils for the same period of 2021. SICO reported a total comprehensive income of BD 2.48 million (USD 6.6 million) for the nine months of 2022 compared to a total comprehensive income of BD 4.04 million (USD 10.7 million) booked for nine months 2021, representing a decrease of about 39%.

Total equity attributed to shareholders remained largely unchanged at BD 69.18 million (USD 183.51 million) as of 30 September 2022 compared to BD 68.87 million (USD 182.67 million) recorded at year-end 2021.

sicobank.com

Press Release

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: 13 November 2022

SICO's total assets recorded BD 265.68 million (USD 704.71 million) as of 30 September 2022, an increase of 1% from the BD 263.52 million (USD 699 million) recorded at year-end 2021.

The strong upward trajectory across the majority of SICO's core business lines helped offset lower investment income, reflecting the success of its diversified operational strategy and its leading market position. The nine months of 2022 saw impressive growth in SICO's net fee income, which climbed to BD 6.97 million (USD 18.50 million), an 85% increase from the nine months of 2021 figure of BD 3.76 million (USD 9.98 million). Brokerage activities were stable in the face of volatility and recorded a 3% increase, reaching BD 2.13 million (USD 5.66 million) in nine months 2022 compared to BD 2.07 million (USD 5.5 million) in the same period last year.

Other interest income saw solid growth of 36% to BD 1.82 million (USD 4.82 million) in nine months 2022 compared to BD 1.34 million (USD 3.55 million) in the same period last year. On the other hand, SICO's net investment income declined by 81% year-on-year to BD 697 thousand (USD 1.85 million) in nine months 2022 from BD 3.67 million (USD 9.8 million) recorded in the same period last year, due to rising inflation and monetary tightening

On a gross basis (including leverage), SICO's assets under management (AUMs) increased 5% to BD 1.79 billion (USD 4.75 billion) as of 30 September 2022, compared to the BD 1.7 billion (USD 4.5 billion) recorded at year-end 2021. Meanwhile, on a net basis (excluding leverage), total AUMs increased 3% to BD 1.6 billion (USD 4.24 billion) as of 30 September 2022, compared to the BD 1.55 billion (USD 4.1 billion) recorded on 31 December 2021.

Chairman of the Board of SICO, Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, commented on SICO's performance for the nine months of the year saying, "SICO has maintained its resilience in the face of increased volatility across markets, all the while continuing to make progress on its strategic initiatives and the enhancement of its business lines. Our efforts have reflected positively on SICO's performance during the nine-monthperiod, and helped accelerate growth of our income from asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and custody and fund administration."

Chief Executive Officer of SICO, Ms. Najla Al-Shirawi,further added, "While market conditions impacted SICO's investment income in the nine months of 2022 versus the same period last year, the book managed to outperform the benchmark and generate positive returns. Most importantly, all other core business lines delivered a commendable performance despite the challenging conditions. Our net fee income experienced robust growth, driven by the increase in AUMs and performance fees. We are heading into the final months of year having retained our position as one of the top quartile fund managers in the GCC and the leading brokerage house in Bahrain. Our investment banking team successfully closed the cross-borderacquisition of 100% of Ahli United Bank by Kuwait Finance House as the Bahrain receiving agent, execution advisor, and cross-listingadvisor. We also solidified our presence in Saudi Arabia, by acquiring the remaining 27.29% stake held by Bank Muscat in SICO Capital, making it a fully-ownedSICO subsidiary. Moving forward, we will maintain our emphasis on enhancing our position through adaptation to market trends and further diversifying our business lines."

SICO was recently named one of Forbes Middle East Top 30 Asset Management Companies in the Middle East. It also won Best Investment Bank in Bahrain at the 2022 Global Finance World's Best Investment Banks awards for the third consecutive year. Additionally, SICO retained its ranking as the number one broker on the Bahrain Bourse for the twenty-third consecutive year, further demonstrating its brokerage business' outstanding resilience. SICO Fixed Income Fund was also named best performing GCC Bond Fund in 2022.

SICO is listed on Bahrain Bourse ("BHB") and its code is SICO-C. The press release and full set of financial statements are available on BHB website.

- Ends -

sicobank.com

Press Release

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: 13 November 2022

About SICO

SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, market maker and investment bank, with USD 4.8 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees three wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Financial Brokerage, a specialised regional custody house, SICO Fund Services Company (SFS), and SICO Capital, a Saudi-based investment banking company. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well- established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region's major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank's continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 100 exceptional employees.

Media Contact:

Ms. Nadeen Oweis

Head of Corporate Communications, SICO

Direct Tel: (+973) 1751 5017

Email: noweis@sicobank.com

sicobank.com

يفحص نايب

2022 ربمفون 13: نيرحبلا ةكلمم ،ةمانملا

يواريشلا ءلاجن ةديسلا

ةفيلخ لآ ةفيلخ نب اللهدبع خيشلا

يذيفنتلا سيئرلا

ةرادلإا سلجم سيئر

ةعستلل نيمهاسملل دئاع دحوم حبر يفاص )يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم 7.5( ينيرحب رانيد نويلم 2.8 ققحت وكيس

2022 نم ىلولأا رهشأ

،)يكيرمأ رلاود رايلم 4.75( ينيرحب رانيد رايلم 1.79 غلب ثيح ،%5 ةبسنب وكيس ىدل ةرادلإا تحت لوصلأا ةميق يلامجإ عفترا

.%85 ةبسنب موسرلا نم تاداريلإا يفاص عافترا عم

ةلمج كنبك يزكرملا نيرحبلا فرصم نم ةصخرملا ،)م( ب.م.ش وكيس تنلعأ :2022 ربمفون 13 نيرحبلا ةكلمم - ةمانملا

.2022 ربمتبس 30 يف ةيهتنملا رهشأ ةعستلا ةرتفلو ماعلا نم ثلاثلا عبرلل ةدحوملا ةيلاملا اهجئاتن نع مويلا ،يديلقت

2022 ماع نم ثلاثلا عبرلل )يكيرمأ رلاود فلأ 891( ينيرحب رانيد فلأ 336 نيمهاسملل دئاعلا دحوملا حبرلا يفاص غلب دقو ةبسنب ًاعجارت لداعي ام وهو ،يضاملا ماعلا نم ةرتفلا سفن يف )يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم 2.3( ينيرحب رانيد فلأ 871 عم ةنراقم تادنسلاو مهسلأا قاوسأ تضفخنا ثيح ،ةيملاعلاو ةيميلقلإا قاوسلأا اهتدهش يتلا ةديدشلا تابلقتلا ىلإ ضافخنلاا اذه ىزعيو .%61 مهسلا ةيحبر تغلبو اذه ؛كنبلا ةظفحمل رامثتسلاا تاداريإ ىلع ًايبلس رثأ امم ،يلاوتلا ىلع ثلاثلا عبرللو ةيسايق تايوتسم ىلإ

.2021 ماع نم ةرتفلا سفنل دحاولا مهسلل ينيرحب سلف 2.07 عم ةنراقم ينيرحب سلف 0.80 ماعلا نم ثلاثلا عبرلا يف دحاولا ةنراقم )يكيرمأ رلاود فلأ 485( ينيرحب رانيد فلأ 183 هتميق ام 2022 ماع نم ثلاثلا عبرلا يف لماشلا لخدلا يلامجإ غلبو

.%78 ةبسنب ًاضافخنا لثمي امب ،يضاملا ماعلا نم ةرتفلا سفنل )يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم 2.16( ينيرحب رانيد فلأ 816 عم

رهشأ ةعستلا ةرتفل نيمهاسملل دئاع دحوم حبر يفاص )يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم 7.5( ينيرحب رانيد نويلم 2.81 وكيس تلجسو ماع نم ةرتفلا سفنل )يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم 9.7( ينيرحب رانيد نويلم 3.66 نم %23 هتبسن ضافخناب ،2022 ماع نم ىلولأا تادنسلا قاوسأ يف قاطنلا ةعساو عيبلا تايلمع نم ةققحملا ريغ رئاسخلاو ،رامثتسلاا تاداريإ ضافخنا ىلإ كلذ ىزعيو .2021 سفنل سلف 8.68 عم ةنراقم 2022 ماع نم رهشأ ةعستلا ةرتفل ينيرحب سلف 6.67 دحاولا مهسلا ةيحبر تغلبو اذه .مهسلأاو 6.6( ينيرحب رانيد نويلم 2.48 هتميق ام 2022 ماع نم رهشأ ةعستلا ةرتفل لماشلا لخدلا يلامجإ غلب امك .2021 ماع نم ةرتفلا ةرتفلا سفن يف )يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم 10.7( ينيرحب رانيد نويلم 4.04 لباقم ،2022 نم رهشأ ةعستلل )يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم

.%39 ةبسنب ًاعجارت لداعي ام وهو ،يضاملا ماعلا نم

sicobank.com

يفحص نايب

2022 ربمفون 13: نيرحبلا ةكلمم ،ةمانملا

نويلم 183.51( ينيرحب رانيد نويلم 69.18 دنع هاوتسم ىلع ظفاح دقف ،نيمهاسملل دئاعلا ةيكلملا قوقح يلامجإ ىلإ ةبسنلاب ةياهن يف )يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم 182.67( ينيرحب رانيد نويلم 68.87 عم ةنراقم ،2022 ربمتبس 30 يف امك )يكيرمأ رلاود ربمتبس 30 يف امك )يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم 704.71( ينيرحب رانيد نويلم 265.68 تادوجوملا يلامجإ غلبو .2021 ماع

.2021 ماع ةياهن يف )يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم 699( رانيد نويلم 263.52 نم %1 ةبسنب ةدايز لثمي ام وهو ،2022

حاجن سكعي امب ،رامثتسلاا تاداريإ يف ضافخنلاا ضيوعت ىلع وكيسل ةيسيئرلا لامعلأا تاعاطق ةيبلغلأ يوقلا ءادلأا مهاس دقو ًاومن 2022 ماع نم رهشأ ةعستلا ةرتف تدهش دقو .قوسلا يف يدايرلا اهزكرم زيزعتو لخدلا رداصم عيونت يف وكيس ةيجيتارتسا نم )يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم 18.50( ينيرحب رانيد نويلم 6.97 ىلإ %85 ةبسنب عفترا ثيح ،موسرلا نم تاداريلإا يفاصل ًايوق ىلع ةردق ةطاسولا ةطشنأ ترهظأ امك .2021 نم رهشأ ةعستلا يف )يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم 9.98( ينيرحب رانيد نويلم 3.76 يف )يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم 5.66( ينيرحب رانيد نويلم 2.13 ىلإ لصتل ،%3 ةبسنب ًاعافترا تلجس دقف قوسلا تايدحت ةهجاوم

.يضاملا ماعلا نم ةرتفلا سفنل )يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم 5.5( ينيرحب رانيد نويلم 2.07 عم ةنراقم ،2022 ماع نم رهشأ ةعستلا

)يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم 4.82( ينيرحب رانيد نويلم 1.82 هتميق ام ىلإ لصيل %36 ةبسنب ًايوق ًاومن دئاوفلا نم لخدلا دهش امك

.يضاملا ماعلا نم ةرتفلا سفن يف )يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم 3.55( رانيد نويلم 1.34 عم ةنراقم ،2022 ماع نم رهشأ ةعستلا ةرتفل نويلم 1.85( ينيرحب رانيد فلأ 697 ىلإ يونس ساسأ ىلع %81 ةبسنب رامثتسلاا تاداريإ يفاص ضفخنا ،ىرخأ ةيحان نم ،يضاملا ماعلا نم ةرتفلا سفنل )يكيرمأ رلاود نويلم 9.8( رانيد نويلم 3.67 نم 2022 نم رهشأ ةعستلا يف )يكيرمأ رلاود

.ةيدقنلا تاسايسلا ديدشتو مخضتلا تايوتسم عافتراب ةيملاعلا قاوسلأا رثأتل ًارظن كلذو

4.75( ينيرحب رانيد رايلم 1.79 غلب ثيح %5 ةبسنب )تلايومتلا ةلماش( وكيس ىدل ةرادلإا تحت لوصلأا يلامجإ عفترا امك ماع ةياهن يف )يكيرمأ رلاود رايلم 4.5( ينيرحب رانيد رايلم 1.7 عم ةنراقم 2022 ربمتبس 30 يف امك )يكيرمأ رلاود رايلم 4.24( ينيرحب رانيد رايلم 1.6 تغلب ثيح )تلايومتلا داعبتساب( ةرادلإا تحت لوصلأا يفاص %3 ةبسنب تعفترا امك ،2021 ربمسيد 31 يف )رلاود رايلم 4.1( ينيرحب رانيد رايلم 1.55 عم ةنراقم ،2022 ربمتبس 30 يف امك )يكيرمأ رلاود رايلم

.2021

ترهظأ" :لائاق وكيس ةرادإ سلجم سيئر ،ةفيلخ لآ ةفيلخ نب الله دبع خيشلا حرص ،رهشأ ةعستلا للاخ وكيس ءادأ ىلع اقيلعتوً يتلاو اهلامعأ ريوطتو اهتيجيتارتسإ ذيفنت يف ًامدق يضملا عم ،ةفلتخملا تايدحتلاو ةبعصلا فورظلا ةهجاوم ىلع ةيلاع ةردق وكيس ةيفرصملا تامدخلاو ،ةطاسولاو ،لوصلأا ةرادإ نم تاداريلاا يف رهشأ ةعستلا للاخ ققحت يذلا ومنلا ىلع ًايباجيا تسكعنا

".ةرادلااو ظفحلا تامدخو ةيرامثتسلاا

تاداريلإا ىلع ترثأ يتلا قوسلا فورظ نم مغرلاب" :ةلئاق وكيسل يذيفنتلا سيئرلا ،يواريشلا ءلاجن ةديسلا تفاضأ ،اهبناج نم رامثتسلاا ةظفحم ءادأ نأ لاإ يضاملا ماعلا نم ةرتفلا سفنب ةنراقم اهضافخنا نم مغرلا ىلعو ،ةرتفلا للاخ وكيسل رامثتسلاا نم وكيسل ىرخلأا ةيسيئرلا ةطشنلأا عيمج ءادأ ءاج ،كلذ نم مهلأاو .ةيباجيإ تادئاع قيقحت عم ةقلاعلا تاذ تارشؤملا ءادأ زواجت ًامدق يضمن امنيبو .ءادلأا موسرو ،ةرادلإا تحت لوصلأا يف عافترلاا ببسب ًايوق ًاومن موسرلا نم تاداريلإا يفاص دهشو .ًازيمتم كلذك ،جيلخلا لود يف قيدانصلا ءاردم لضفأ فاصم يف انزكرم ىلع ظافحلا ىلع نورداق اننإف ،ماعلا نم ريخلأا عبرلا وحن ةيرامثتسلاا ةيفرصملا تامدخلا قيرف حجن دقو اذه .نيرحبلا ةكلمم يف اطاشنً ءاطسولا رثكأك لولأا اهزكرم ىلع وكيس تظفاح ليكو نوكت نأب وكيس فيلكت مت ثيح ،دحتملا ىلهلأا كنبلا ىلع )كتيب( يتيوكلا ليومتلا تيب ذاوحتسا ةقفص لامكتسا يف وكيس يف ةيدوعسلا ةيبرعلا ةكلمملا يف اهدجاوت خيسرت نم وكيس تنكمت امك .جودزملا جاردلإا راشتسمو نيرحبلا يف ذيفنتلا راشتسمو ملاتسلاا ةكولمم ةعبات ةكرش حبصتل ،لاتيباك وكيس يف طقسم كنبل ةكولمملا %27.29 ةغلابلا ةيقبتملا ةصحلا ىلع ذاوحتسلاا للاخ نم عونتلا نم ديزملا قيقحتو قاوسلأا تاهاجتا ةبكاوم للاخ نم دئارلا انزكرم زيزعتل ةبوؤدلا اندوهج لصاون فوسو .وكيسل لماكلاب

".انلامعأ طوطخ يف

امك ،سبروف ةلجم لبق نم طسولأا قرشلا يف لوصلأا ءاردم نم 30 لضفأ نمض ارخؤم وكيس فينصت مت هنأ ركذلاب ريدجلاو ماعلل ةيرامثتسلاا كونبلا لضفلأ دلرو سنانياف لابولج زئاوج نمض »2022 نيرحبلا يف يرامثتسا كنب لضفأ« ةزئاجب تزاف ًاماع 23 ىدم ىلع نيرحبلا ةصروب يف لولأا طيسولا اهرابتعاب اهتناكم ىلع وكيس تظفاح ،كلذ ىلإ ةفاضلإاب .يلاوتلا ىلع ثلاثلا

sicobank.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SICO BSCC published this content on 13 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2022 13:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SICO BSC (C)
08:22aSico Bsc C : Reports BD 2.8 million (USD 7.5 million) Net Profit Attributable to Sharehold..
PU
10/24Bank muscat SAOG acquired a 2.76% stake in SICO BSC (c) for OMR 2 million.
CI
10/23SICO BSC (c) completed the acquisition of remaining 27.29% stake in Muscat Capital LLC.
CI
09/18SICO BSC (c) agreed to acquire remaining 27.29% stake in Muscat Capital LLC for BHD 1.9..
CI
09/12SICO BSC (c) Announces Address Change
CI
08/25SICO BSC (c) Appoints Haifa Ajlan as the Head of Human Resources and Administration
CI
08/16SICO BSC (c) Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June ..
CI
05/17SICO BSC (c) Announces Retirement of Nadia Albinkhalil as Head of Human Resources and A..
CI
05/15SICO BSC (c) Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/11SICO BSC(c) Announces Executive Appointments
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17,7 M 46,9 M 46,9 M
Net income 2021 6,39 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net cash 2021 86,1 M 228 M 228 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,71x
Yield 2021 3,26%
Capitalization 66,0 M 175 M 175 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,45x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 13,3%
Chart SICO BSC (C)
Duration : Period :
SICO BSC (c) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Najla Mohamed Al-Shirawi Chief Executive Officer
K. Shyam Krishnan Chief Financial Officer
Abdulla Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa Chairman
Nishit Lakhotia Head of Research
Mohammed Ibrahim Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SICO BSC (C)4.33%175
BLACKROCK, INC.-15.38%116 364
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-18.76%73 050
UBS GROUP AG6.30%58 721
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-11.32%37 324
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.35%35 985