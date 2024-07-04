Sidetrade: 5% reduction in carbon emissions by 2023
'This performance is particularly remarkable given the simultaneous 20% growth in the company's sales at constant exchange rates', explains the cash-flow security solutions company.
"This positive contrast underlines the effectiveness of the energy-saving measures implemented by Sidetrade, illustrating its commitment to sustainable development alongside its financial success", it continues.
