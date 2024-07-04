In its Bilan Carbone for fiscal year 2023, Sidetrade claims a 5% reduction in emissions compared with 2022, an achievement which, 'coupled with global expansion, marks the next step in its journey towards sustainability'.

'This performance is particularly remarkable given the simultaneous 20% growth in the company's sales at constant exchange rates', explains the cash-flow security solutions company.

"This positive contrast underlines the effectiveness of the energy-saving measures implemented by Sidetrade, illustrating its commitment to sustainable development alongside its financial success", it continues.

