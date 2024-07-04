Sidetrade S.A accelerates corporate income and cash flow. Aimie, its Artificial Intelligence, knows how to recognise and anticipate customer behaviour in order to prescribe, in real time, the best strategies for sales and financial teams. In this way, companies strengthen three major pillars of the customer journey: commercial development, loyalty and speed of payment. The group has a global reach thanks to the talent of nearly 300 employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, Houston and Calgary. Used in over 85 countries, Sidetrade S.A's technology allows more than 21 million businesses of all sizes and in all sectors to be more competitive.

Sector Software