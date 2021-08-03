Log in
    ALBFR   FR0010202606

SIDETRADE S.A

(ALBFR)
  Report
Sidetrade S A : Order-to-Cash SaaS provider Sidetrade recognised as global industry leader again in 2021

08/03/2021 | 05:19am EDT
Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA), the Artificial Intelligence platform dedicated to accelerating and securing cashflow, has been recognized by global consulting firm, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, as a Technology Leader in the Account Receivable Application Research.

The research titled ‘SPARK Matrix™: Account Receivable Application, 2021’, assessed the global industry intersection of providers’ customer impact and technology excellence, and categorised vendors into either aspirants, challengers, or technology leaders. Sidetrade was categorized into the most advanced category of ‘Technology leaders’.

This is the third instance in 2021 alone that Sidetrade has been recognised in global industry-wide analysis and research into the Accounts Receivable and Order-to-Cash market.

In June, Sidetrade was recognised in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications Report, and in January IDC ranked Sidetrade as a “major player” among vendors of “Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Receivable Automation Applications” in its release of their MarketScape dedicated to Order-to-Cash.

The Order-to-Cash market has been increasingly attracting attention from consultancies and industry analysts recently due to its significant potential: according to Midcap Partners, the global Order-to-Cash market is worth $10bn, but less than 5% of businesses that could benefit from Order-to-Cash technology are currently leveraging it.

Rob Harvey, Chief Product Officer of Sidetrade commented: “We are delighted to be recognised once again as a global industry leader in the Order-to-Cash space; one that has significant high growth opportunities as businesses across all industries look to unlock customer value and secure cashflow.

“We truly believe in the power of bringing together the very best of human and machine intelligence and enabling businesses to be more data driven with enhanced predictive capabilities: it is this approach that is revolutionising the traditional Order-to-Cash process. With over 20 years of expertise, and our unrivalled next generation AI and machine learning technology powered by an extensive data lake of invoices worth over +$4.5tn, Sidetrade is well-positioned to take full advantage of this opportunity as one of the leading providers worldwide.”

~


Investor relations
Christelle Dhrif
+33 (0)6 10 46 72 00 / cdhrif@sidetrade.com

Media relations
Becca Parlby
+44 7824 5055 84 / bparlby@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade (www.sidetrade.com)
Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) offers a SaaS platform specialized in generating and securing cash flow. Aimie, its Artificial Intelligence, analyzes more than $2.4 trillion in B2B transactions in Sidetrade's Cloud on a daily basis to predict payment behavior and risk of customer churn of more than 5 million companies worldwide. Aimie recommends the best dunning strategies, automates actions on the Order-to-Cash cycle, and dematerializes customer transactions, improving productivity, performance, and ultimately working capital.

With offices in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, Houston and Calgary, Sidetrade serves more than 2,700 companies of all sizes and in all industries in over 85 countries, including Tech Data, KPMG, Nespresso, Hearst, Expedia, Manpower, Securitas, Randstad, Engie, Veolia, Vinci, Saint Gobain, Inmarsat and Bidfood.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on Twitter @sidetrade.



Attachment


Financials
Sales 2021 34,2 M 40,6 M 40,6 M
Net income 2021 2,16 M 2,56 M 2,56 M
Net cash 2021 9,08 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 105x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 220 M 261 M 261 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,15x
EV / Sales 2022 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 246
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart SIDETRADE S.A
Duration : Period :
Sidetrade S.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIDETRADE S.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 161,50 €
Average target price 197,50 €
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Claude Novasque Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Gangneux Chief Financial Officer
Mark Sheldon Chief Technology Officer
Christelle Dhrif Director & Chief Communications Officer
Pierre-Yves Dargaud Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIDETRADE S.A36.86%261
ORACLE CORPORATION35.42%243 295
SAP SE13.13%169 087
INTUIT INC.39.52%144 819
SERVICENOW, INC.6.22%116 482
DOCUSIGN, INC.32.75%58 069