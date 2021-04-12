Sidetrade S A : announces definitive agreement to acquire Amalto

Sidetrade announces definitive agreement to acquire Amalto

Sidetrade acquires 100% of Amalto for $16m

Sidetrade's Fusion100 growth plan picks up speed

London, UK - 12 April 2021 | Sidetrade(Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA), - software vendor of an AI-powered platform dedicated to Order-to-Cash (O2C) cycle management - has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Amalto, one of the main players in the dematerialization of B2B financial transactions in North America, for $16m. With this deal, Sidetrade enriches its O2C offering, and accelerates its penetration of the North American market.

Sidetrade has acquired 100% of Amalto for a firm price of $16m in cash upon signature. In addition managers may receive an earn-out payment at the end of 2024, depending on revenue growth at that time. Sidetrade will finance this transaction via bank debt, to retain cash for possible further acquisitions. At the time of the transaction, Sidetrade's cash position was €24m ($28.6m), including treasury shares.

This acquisition is a major milestone in Sidetrade's Fusion100 strategic plan, which aims to reach $100m in revenue by 2025. With Amalto now on board, cumulative revenue could approach $43m in 2021, including nearly $7m in North America.

Amalto's excellence in electronic invoicing- particularly in North America- fits in perfectly with Sidetrade's global comprehensive O2C offering. The acquisition strengthens Sidetrade's footprint in a rapidly expanding global market. Furthermore, Sidetrade's and Amalto's joint expertise will help their customers comply with changing regulations, as e-invoicing is becoming mandatory in many EU countries, including France.

The new organization detailed in the press release of 6 April 2021 is being implemented to integrate Amalto's teams and product offerings into the Sidetrade family, and strengthen Sidetrade's presence in the North American market. Sidetrade will make Amalto's Houston offices its US headquarters.

As a result of this operation, Sidetrade could be generating nearly 20% of its revenues in North America, as early as this year.

~

Next financial release

2020 Annual Results: 20 April 2021 (after stock market closes)

