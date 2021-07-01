Log in
    ALBFR   FR0010202606

SIDETRADE S.A

(ALBFR)
Sidetrade S A : recognized in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications Report

07/01/2021 | 05:06am EDT
Sidetrade recognized in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications Report

London, UK - Thursday 1 July 2021 | Sidetrade(Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA), the Artificial Intelligence platform dedicated to accelerating and securing cashflow, has been included in a recent market guide report by global research and advisory firm, Gartner.

The report, titled '2021 Market Guide for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications', is the first of Gartner industry-leading reports dedicated entirely to the Invoice-to-Cash applications (also known as Order-to-Cash), signaling the increasing market interest in this space and the technologies available within it.

The potential for the $10bn global Order-to-Cash market is significant, with less than 5% of businesses that could benefit from Order-to-Cash technology currently leveraging it, according to Midcap Partners.

Founded in 2000, Sidetrade is a world-leadingOrder-to-Cash software solutions provider leveraging AI technology. IDC this year ranked Sidetrade as a "major player" among vendors of "Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Receivable Automation Applications" in its releaseof their MarketScape dedicated to Order-to-Cash.

Olivier Novasque, Founder and CEO of Sidetrade commented: "The Order-to-Cash space is an increasingly high interest area, further heightened by the Covid-19 crisis which forced businesses to truly recognise the importance of cash flow for survival and turn to technology such as Sidetrade's to accelerate and secure cash flow.

"Sidetrade is a world leader in the Order-to-Cash market, and we are delighted to be recognised by yet another industry behemoth such as Gartner as we continue on our mission of helping organisations unlock customer value and gaining an advantage over their competitors."

~

Gartner, 'Market Guide for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications', Nisha Bhandare, May 17, 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Next communications

First-Half Year Revenue for 2021: 20 July 2021 (after stock market closes)

Investor relations

Media relations

Christelle Dhrif

Becca Parlby

+33 6 10 46 72 00 / cdhrif@sidetrade.com

+44 7824 505 584/ bparlby@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade (www.ww.sidetrade.com)

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) is a fast-growing international SaaS company unlocking customer value. Sidetrade's next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, analyzes huge amounts of B2B customer payment behavior data to intelligently automate the order-to-cash process. Based on predictive analytics, Aimie delivers actionable recommendations in real time to enhance retention, upsell/cross-sell, and cash collection. Aimie is a real game-changer in augmented intelligence- a system whereby individuals and machines work together faster and smarter. Sidetrade has a global reach, with 250 talented employees in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, Amsterdam, Houston, and Calgary, and customers in 80 countries. Nearly 3,000 large and mid-size businesses in an array of industries count on Sidetrade technology to outperform the competition.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.comand follow us on Twitter @Sidetrade.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the English version is to be taken into account.

www.sidetrade.com

Disclaimer

SideTrade SA published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 09:05:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
