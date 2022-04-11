Sidetrade S A : recognized as one of three Leaders in the first Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications

Global AI-powered Order-to-Cash platform, Sidetrade, today announced it has been recognized as one of three Leaders in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications1.

Gartner describes the position of Leader as the strongest position to influence the market's growth and direction.In addition, they demonstrate a market-defining vision of how integrated I2C applications can help CFOs achieve their business objectives of improving cash flow while enabling efficiencies and predictive capabilities within their AR operations.

Ten vendors were assessed on several critical solution capabilities including collections, customer invoicing, deductions & disputes, as well as wider factors including product innovation, strategy and efficiencies.

Sidetrade's CEO and founder, Olivier Novasque, commented: Since our inception 22 years ago, Sidetrade has not stopped innovating or leading the way forward for the Order-to-Cash (O2C) industry: we were the first 100% SaaS platform on the O2C market; in the mid-2010s, we were ahead of the AI curve when we began aggregating billions of B2B transactions within our unrivalled data lake (which enabled us to make our "Augmented" capabilities a reality within our product); and again in 2015, we were the first to market with a true AI-powered O2C virtual assistant - also known as Aimie.

Today, this Gartner recognition - which positions Sidetrade as one of three Leaders - is, in our opinion, a testament to all our teams' hard work, as well to all our customers who have supported us throughout our journey taking the O2C market to the next level.

This Leader positioning for Sidetrade is the latest in a long line of industry recognitions, including:

In the fallout from the pandemic, cash culture has been positioned higher on business leaders' agendas, as companies look to secure and accelerate cash flow generation and establish a 360° vision in the Order-to-Cash cycle.

Now that intelligent technologies support changing methods of delivering enterprise business capabilities, CFOs have a vested interest in including these intelligent technologies in their new roles and new challenges, or risk missing opportunities to optimize value and drive growth.

Sidetrade provides next-generation AI to companies worldwide and across all industries, including behemoths such as Micro Focus, Tech Data, XPO logistics, Expedia and many more. Its AI technology is powered by its unrivalled data lake of over $4.6 trillion B2B payment experiences and more than 593 million invoices.

Sidetrade's Chief Product Officer, Rob Harvey added:With Aimie - our AI virtual assistant - Finance leaders can rely on a global and proven solution from Sidetrade, enabling them to do business with confidence and successfully streamline their Order-to-Cash processes to dramatically increase their efficiencies and accelerate cash flow generation.

From a corporate perspective, Sidetrade has seen impressive growth since its launch in 2000, most recently reporting on its 2021 annual results which saw a series of record-breaking announcements, including strong growth in SaaS revenue, a new bookings record set, and a promising year of continued growth ahead in 2022.

For more information on today's announcement, download a copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applicationshere.

