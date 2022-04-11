Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Sidetrade S.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBFR   FR0010202606

SIDETRADE S.A

(ALBFR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/11 11:35:27 am EDT
136.00 EUR   -7.48%
SIDETRADE S A : recognized as one of three Leaders in the first Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications
PU
Sidetrade S A : recognized as one of three Leaders in the first Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications

04/11/2022 | 11:31am EDT
Global AI-powered Order-to-Cash platform, Sidetrade, today announced it has been recognized as one of three Leaders in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications1.

Gartner describes the position of Leader as the strongest position to influence the market's growth and direction.In addition, they demonstrate a market-defining vision of how integrated I2C applications can help CFOs achieve their business objectives of improving cash flow while enabling efficiencies and predictive capabilities within their AR operations.

Ten vendors were assessed on several critical solution capabilities including collections, customer invoicing, deductions & disputes, as well as wider factors including product innovation, strategy and efficiencies.

Sidetrade's CEO and founder, Olivier Novasque, commented: Since our inception 22 years ago, Sidetrade has not stopped innovating or leading the way forward for the Order-to-Cash (O2C) industry: we were the first 100% SaaS platform on the O2C market; in the mid-2010s, we were ahead of the AI curve when we began aggregating billions of B2B transactions within our unrivalled data lake (which enabled us to make our "Augmented" capabilities a reality within our product); and again in 2015, we were the first to market with a true AI-powered O2C virtual assistant - also known as Aimie.

Today, this Gartner recognition - which positions Sidetrade as one of three Leaders - is, in our opinion, a testament to all our teams' hard work, as well to all our customers who have supported us throughout our journey taking the O2C market to the next level.

This Leader positioning for Sidetrade is the latest in a long line of industry recognitions, including:

In the fallout from the pandemic, cash culture has been positioned higher on business leaders' agendas, as companies look to secure and accelerate cash flow generation and establish a 360° vision in the Order-to-Cash cycle.

Now that intelligent technologies support changing methods of delivering enterprise business capabilities, CFOs have a vested interest in including these intelligent technologies in their new roles and new challenges, or risk missing opportunities to optimize value and drive growth.

Sidetrade provides next-generation AI to companies worldwide and across all industries, including behemoths such as Micro Focus, Tech Data, XPO logistics, Expedia and many more. Its AI technology is powered by its unrivalled data lake of over $4.6 trillion B2B payment experiences and more than 593 million invoices.

Sidetrade's Chief Product Officer, Rob Harvey added:With Aimie - our AI virtual assistant - Finance leaders can rely on a global and proven solution from Sidetrade, enabling them to do business with confidence and successfully streamline their Order-to-Cash processes to dramatically increase their efficiencies and accelerate cash flow generation.

From a corporate perspective, Sidetrade has seen impressive growth since its launch in 2000, most recently reporting on its 2021 annual results which saw a series of record-breaking announcements, including strong growth in SaaS revenue, a new bookings record set, and a promising year of continued growth ahead in 2022.

For more information on today's announcement, download a copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applicationshere.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for "Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications, Nisha Bhandare, Mark D. McDonald, Tamara Shipley, 6 April 2022
2 Gartner, Market Guide for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications, By Nisha Bhandare, 17 May 2021

Gartner Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

SideTrade SA published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 15:30:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 33,0 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
Net income 2021 3,46 M 3,76 M 3,76 M
Net cash 2021 3,96 M 4,31 M 4,31 M
P/E ratio 2021 60,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 201 M 219 M 219 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,98x
EV / Sales 2022 5,04x
Nbr of Employees 245
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart SIDETRADE S.A
Duration : Period :
Sidetrade S.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIDETRADE S.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 147,00 €
Average target price 205,00 €
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Claude Novasque Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Gangneux Chief Financial Officer
Mark Sheldon Chief Technology Officer
Christelle Dhrif Director & Chief Communications Officer
Pierre-Yves Dargaud Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIDETRADE S.A-14.29%219
ORACLE CORPORATION-7.19%215 961
SAP SE-19.60%128 176
SERVICENOW INC.-20.57%103 120
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.40%36 189
HUBSPOT, INC.-33.54%20 837