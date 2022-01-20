Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Sidetrade S.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBFR   FR0010202606

SIDETRADE S.A

(ALBFR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/20 08:50:32 am
158.5 EUR   -0.31%
08:41aSIDETRADE S A : welcomes apprenticeship programme graduates as full-time hires
PU
01/07Sidetrade financial calendar 2022
AQ
01/07SIDETRADE S.A : Provisional calendar
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sidetrade S A : welcomes apprenticeship programme graduates as full-time hires

01/20/2022 | 08:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

International AI-powered fintech platform with a tech hub in Birmingham, Sidetrade, has brought on three graduates as full-time employees following its 2021 Sidetrade Code Academy - a free four-week apprenticeship-style training course open to all adults in the Greater Birmingham area, regardless of prior technical training or experience.

The 2021 Sidetrade Code Academy commenced in September following an intensive assessment period in the summer. The programme culminated in a presentation day, where six participants showcased their final projects to peers and Sidetrade's business leaders. Following this, three of the graduates have now joined Sidetrade as full-time employees in the R&D and Professional Services teams.

The Sidetrade Code Academy is a free, four-week course designed and delivered entirely in-house by Sidetrade's full-stack developers and data scientists. The course is aimed at adults with any level of tech expertise to provide them with the opportunity not only to learn to code, but to gain valuable experience of the world of work, and insight into how a fast growth fintech business operates. The curriculum focuses heavily on offering hands on experience, in addition to theoretical training.

Since 2018, The Sidetrade Code Academy has seen an average of 53% year-on-year growth of applicants indicating its growing success and popularity in the West Midlands. What's more, since its launch Sidetrade has offered 12 full time roles.

Luke Hennerley, Principal Engineer at Sidetrade and Creator of the Sidetrade Code Academy commented on the vision behind the programme: I was first inspired to help get Code Academy up and running because of my own experience starting a career in the world of tech. After taking a 12-month Software Developer apprenticeship, I believed there were better, quicker and more efficient ways to get into the industry.

Other coding bootcamps are often incredibly costly, time consuming, and offer no immediate job opportunities at the end. For someone just looking to learn and break into the tech industry, this can be very off-putting. I wanted to create a programme that was much more accessible, and gave real-world employment opportunities too, to help new entrants learn and grow their careers. To date, we've had huge success, and have built a team of tech talent who are hungry to learn more and continue growing.

Mark Sheldon, Chief Technology Officer of Sidetrade added: We had some fantastic talent on our latest Sidetrade Code Academy and are delighted to welcome three new hires to our teams. The programme, designed by our very own Sidetraders, is a very challenging curriculum, and all of the participants excelled themselves in rising to the challenge.

I am a firm believer in on-the-job training, particularly when it comes to more technical roles. As a CTO and employer, I really couldn't care less about whether a new recruit has a degree or years of academic training under their belt. What I am more interested in is their attitude and desire to learn. The Sidetrade Code Academy is a fantastic initiative for this because it gives individuals - who might otherwise have been deterred from applying for a role in tech due to limited training - the opportunity to learn, grow and get their foot in the industry.

Disclaimer

SideTrade SA published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 13:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIDETRADE S.A
08:41aSIDETRADE S A : welcomes apprenticeship programme graduates as full-time hires
PU
01/07Sidetrade financial calendar 2022
AQ
01/07SIDETRADE S.A : Provisional calendar
CO
2021SIDETRADE S A : wins Shared Services Credit Team of the Year at Irish Credit Team Awards 2..
PU
2021SIDETRADE S A : Late payments by retailers at highest-recorded levels
PU
2021SIDETRADE S A : Late payments by UK retailers at highest-recorded levels
PU
2021GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Euronext, AMC, PayPal, Roblox, UniCredit...
2021Sidetrade strengthens position in electronic exchanges by becoming certified PEPPOL Acc..
AQ
2021Sidetrade becomes a certified Access Point for the PEPPOL network
PU
2021[OPINION BY ROB HARVEY] SIDETRADE : No Code Is Revving up the Fintech Revolution, and Busi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 33,0 M 37,4 M 37,4 M
Net income 2021 3,32 M 3,77 M 3,77 M
Net cash 2021 3,84 M 4,35 M 4,35 M
P/E ratio 2021 67,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 218 M 247 M 247 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,48x
EV / Sales 2022 5,35x
Nbr of Employees 245
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart SIDETRADE S.A
Duration : Period :
Sidetrade S.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIDETRADE S.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 159,00 €
Average target price 205,00 €
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Claude Novasque Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Gangneux Chief Financial Officer
Mark Sheldon Chief Technology Officer
Christelle Dhrif Director & Chief Communications Officer
Pierre-Yves Dargaud Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIDETRADE S.A-7.29%247
ORACLE CORPORATION-4.39%222 662
SAP SE-2.79%162 552
SERVICENOW, INC.-19.69%103 734
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-11.94%35 013
DOCUSIGN, INC.-16.62%25 128