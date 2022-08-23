Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Sidetrade S.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBFR   FR0010202606

SIDETRADE S.A

(ALBFR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:00 2022-08-23 am EDT
135.00 EUR   +1.50%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Sidetrade brings forward its 2022 first-half-year results to September 14, 2022

08/23/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA), the AI-powered Order-to-Cash (O2C) SaaS platform, brings forward its 2022 H1 results to Wednesday September 14, 2022, after trading. The 2022 H1 results were originally planned for Tuesday September 20, 2022, after trading.

About Sidetrade (www.sidetrade.com)
Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform dedicated to securing and accelerating cash flow. Sidetrade’s next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, analyzes $4,600 million worth of B2B payment transactions daily in the Sidetrade Cloud to predict customer payment behavior and attrition risk of more than 21 million companies worldwide. Aimie recommends the best cash collection strategies, intelligently automates actions on the Order-to-Cash process, and dematerializes customer transactions to enhance productivity, performance and working capital management.

Sidetrade has a global reach, with 250 talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, Houston, and Calgary, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Amongst them: Tech Data, KPMG, Nespresso, Hearst, Expedia, Manpower, Securitas, Randstad, Engie, Veolia, Biffa, Saint Gobain, Air Liquide, Inmarsat, Insight Enterprises and Bidfood.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on Twitter @Sidetrade.


Next communication
2022 First Half Year Results, September 14, 2022, after stock market closes
Third Quarter Revenue for 2022, October 18, 2022, after stock market closes

Investor relations
Christelle Dhrif                 +33 6 10 46 72 00              cdhrif@sidetrade.com

Media relations
Rebecca Parlby               +44 7824 505 584              bparlby@sidetrade.com



Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 37,6 M 37,4 M 37,4 M
Net income 2022 2,07 M 2,06 M 2,06 M
Net cash 2022 6,98 M 6,94 M 6,94 M
P/E ratio 2022 91,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 180 M 179 M 179 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,59x
EV / Sales 2023 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 255
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart SIDETRADE S.A
Duration : Period :
Sidetrade S.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIDETRADE S.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 133,00 €
Average target price 192,40 €
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Claude Novasque Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Gangneux Chief Financial Officer
Mark Sheldon Chief Technology Officer
Christelle Dhrif Director & Chief Communications Officer
Pierre-Yves Dargaud Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIDETRADE S.A-22.45%179
ORACLE CORPORATION-12.33%209 623
SAP SE-28.60%107 208
SERVICENOW INC.-29.18%96 021
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.84%34 875
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-11.39%21 816