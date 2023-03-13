Sidetrade has no exposure to Silicon Valley Bank or Silvergate Bank

Sidetrade , the global AI-powered Order-to-Cash SaaS platform, today confirms that neither Sidetrade nor any of its subsidiaries, have any exposure to Silicon Valley Bank (“SVB”) or Silvergate Bank.

Sidetrade has no exposure to Silicon Valley Bank or any of its subsidiaries.

Next financial announcement

2022 Annual Results: April 4, 2023, after the stock market closes.

