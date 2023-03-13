Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Sidetrade S.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBFR   FR0010202606

SIDETRADE S.A

(ALBFR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:31:45 2023-03-10 am EST
142.50 EUR   +1.79%
Summary 
Summary

Sidetrade has no exposure to Silicon Valley Bank or Silvergate Bank

03/13/2023 | 03:13am EDT
Sidetrade, the global AI-powered Order-to-Cash SaaS platform, today confirms that neither Sidetrade nor any of its subsidiaries, have any exposure to Silicon Valley Bank (“SVB”) or Silvergate Bank.

Sidetrade has no exposure to Silicon Valley Bank or any of its subsidiaries.

 

Next financial announcement
2022 Annual Results: April 4, 2023, after the stock market closes.

Investor & Media relations
Christelle Dhrif                  +33 6 10 46 72 00              cdhrif@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade (www.sidetrade.com)
Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform dedicated to securing and accelerating cash flow. Sidetrade’s next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, analyzes $4,600 million worth of B2B payment transactions daily in the Sidetrade Cloud to predict customer payment behavior and attrition risk of more than 21 million companies worldwide. Aimie recommends the best cash collection strategies, intelligently automates actions on the Order-to-Cash process, and dematerializes customer transactions to enhance productivity, performance and working capital management.
Sidetrade has a global reach, with 250 talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, and Calgary, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Amongst them: Tech Data, KPMG, Nespresso, Hearst, Expedia, Manpower, Securitas, Randstad, Engie, Veolia, Biffa, Saint-Gobain, Air Liquide, Inmarsat, Insight Enterprises and Bidfood.
Sidetrade is now a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on Twitter @Sidetrade.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the French version is to be taken into account.


 

Attachment


