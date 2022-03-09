Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Sidetrade S.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBFR   FR0010202606

SIDETRADE S.A

(ALBFR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sidetrade's Cash Culture Pulse 2022 in the news: FutureCFO

03/09/2022 | 04:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A Sidetrade study, Cash Culture Pulse 2022, revealed the detrimental impact spreadsheets have on a business team's effectiveness. Firms interviewed from across the UK, Europe, US, Asia and the Middle East, revealed that 42% of finance teams still heavily reliant on spreadsheets reported a high ratio of late payments overall (15%).

Conversely, this number was almost halved (22%) for finance teams that use cash and credit management software.

The puzzle here is that of the 87% of finance teams that rely on spreadsheets to manage accounts receivables, 72% claim to be dissatisfied with the process. Contrast this to the 80% satisfaction rate among those that use a dedicated solution to manage this process.

AI in cash & credit management

While 61% of finance departments are not taking full advantage of new technologies, this trend is expected to change in the coming years, as 79% of respondents say Artificial Intelligence and automation will be a strategic priority to generate cash faster and more efficiently.

In the fallout from the pandemic, cash culture has been positioned higher on business leaders' agendas, as companies look to secure and accelerate cash flow generation and establish a 360° vision on the whole Order-to-Cash cycle.

This paradigm shift provides seamless collaboration among finance, sales and support functions and ensures that finance has the best technologies available.

Sidetrade's CFO, Philippe Gangneux, commented that spreadsheets have an increasing number of limits and complexities. Now intelligent technologies support changing methods of delivering enterprise business capabilities.

He opined that CFOs have a vested interest in including these intelligent technologies in their new roles and new challenges, or risk missing opportunities to optimise value and drive growth. The modern CFO should now take advantage of AI technology to streamline financial processes, particularly in cash management, and receivables.

He further argued that there are a whole host of other ways in which spreadsheets prevent finance leaders from reaching their potential; they limit an organisation's ability to instil a cash culture, they don't provide any intelligent recommendations, and they cannot promote data centricity and visibility across the business.

"The crisis we have been through has revealed the importance of securing cash flows, and more and more financial leaders are recognising the benefit of working with a dedicated technology for enhanced Order-to-Cash performance," he concluded.

Disclaimer

SideTrade SA published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 09:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIDETRADE S.A
04:21aSIDETRADE'S CASH CULTURE PULSE 2022 : FutureCFO
PU
02/21Sidetrade Wins Three-Year $4.2 Million Contract To Provide Cash Platform To US IT Group
MT
02/21Sidetrade wins the largest contract in its history in the US
GL
02/21Sidetrade Signs an Agreement with U.S. IT Services Giant
CI
02/18SIDETRADE'S CASH CULTURE PULSE 2022 : Credit Connect
PU
02/17SIDETRADE'S CASH CULTURE PULSE 2022 : CCR Magazine
PU
02/17SIDETRADE'S CASH CULTURE PULSE 2022 : Financial IT
PU
02/17SIDETRADE'S CASH CULTURE PULSE 2022 : CTM File
PU
02/16Cash Culture Pulse 2022, the detrimental impact of spreadsheets on business team's effe..
GL
02/16SIDETRADE S A : New global survey finds businesses using spreadsheets for cash management ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 33,0 M 36,0 M 36,0 M
Net income 2021 3,41 M 3,71 M 3,71 M
Net cash 2021 3,91 M 4,26 M 4,26 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 170 M 185 M 185 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,03x
EV / Sales 2022 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 245
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart SIDETRADE S.A
Duration : Period :
Sidetrade S.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIDETRADE S.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 124,00 €
Average target price 205,00 €
Spread / Average Target 65,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Claude Novasque Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Gangneux Chief Financial Officer
Mark Sheldon Chief Technology Officer
Christelle Dhrif Director & Chief Communications Officer
Pierre-Yves Dargaud Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIDETRADE S.A-27.70%185
ORACLE CORPORATION-15.92%195 824
SAP SE-22.83%123 203
SERVICENOW INC.-20.17%103 640
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-12.52%33 730
HUBSPOT, INC.-37.08%19 728