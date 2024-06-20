Sidetrade secures majority control of SHS Viveon AG

New management at SHS Viveon AG as Sidetrade takes majority control

SHS Viveon AG delisting approved by Munich Stock Exchange

New tender offer deadline: July 29, 2024 at midnight (CEST, Munich, Germany)

June 20, 2024 | Sidetrade , the global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, today announces that it owns 79.39% in SHS Viveon AG, a German leader in credit risk management software, becoming the majority shareholder. Following the approval by Munich Stock Exchange for the delisting of SHS Viveon AG, Sidetrade has extended its public tender offer, allowing SHS Viveon’s shareholders the opportunity to tender their remaining shares at a price of €3.00 per share in cash.

New management at SHS Viveon AG as Sidetrade takes majority control

Sidetrade AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sidetrade group, has now secured 1,977,439 shares, representing 79.39% of SHS Viveon AG’s outstanding share capital, thereby becoming the majority shareholder.

On June 4, 2024, Olivier Novasque, CEO of Sidetrade, was appointed as the new CEO of SHS Viveon AG: “I’m excited to lead the SHS Viveon team of talented employees who bring with them impressive expertise and skills in risk management. Together, we will innovate, reach new heights, and continue to serve our valued customers in Germany and beyond with passion.”

In conjunction with this appointment, the Supervisory Board of SHS Viveon AG implemented further significant changes on June 10, 2024. Philippe Gangneux, CFO of Sidetrade, was appointed the new Chairman of the SHS Viveon AG Supervisory Board. Mark Sheldon, CTO of Sidetrade, was named as a new Board member, joining Heinz Resch, who remains as Deputy Chairman.

SHS Viveon AG delisting approved by Munich Stock Exchange

SHS Viveon AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFWK2) has formally applied to delist its shares from the Munich Stock Exchange. The Munich Stock Exchange decided that the listing on the m:access segment will end on June 30, 2024 and on the regulated unofficial market “Freiverkehr” on November 15, 2024. As a result, after November 15, 2024, SHS Viveon shares will no longer be listed on the capital markets.

In accordance with Munich Stock Exchange, Sidetrade has extended its public tender offer to July 29, 2024 at midnight (CEST, Munich, Germany). This extension provides SHS Viveon’s shareholders with ample time to tender their remaining shares. As stated in the May 2, 2024 press release , Sidetrade’s offer price is €3.00 per SHS Viveon share in cash.





SHS Viveon AG delisting time-frame

May 7, 2024 Tender offer opens

June 12, 2024 Delisting of SHS Viveon AG proposed to the Munich Stock Exchange

June 17, 2024 End of the initial tender offer period

June 24, 2024 Extension period of the tender offer opens

June 30, 2024 Delisting of SHS Viveon AG from m:access

July 29, 2024 End of the tender offer period at midnight (CEST Munich, Germany)

November 15, 2024 Delisting of SHS Viveon AG from “Freiverkehr”





The tender offer is not subject to reaching a minimum acceptance threshold.

The tender offer documentation is available on www.sidetrade.com in German ( https://www.sidetrade.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/public-tender-offer-shs-viveon-de.pdf ) and in English ( https://www.sidetrade.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/public-tender-offer-shs-viveon.pdf ).

Copies of the German language binding document may be obtained at uebernahmeangebot@oddo-bhf.com.

Sidetrade is assisted by King & Spalding LLP as legal advisor on the transaction and ODDO BHF SE as financial advisor.

About SHS Viveon AG, a German leader in credit risk & compliance management software applications

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, SHS Viveon AG offers applications designed to enable risk, credit, and compliance management teams to automatically identify, assess, and hedge risks in a flexible, digital process. It simplifies access to all relevant data from any system, improves analysis and simulation, and enables better business decisions.

In 2023, SHS Viveon AG reported revenues of €8.8 million. SHS Viveon AG’s customer portfolio currently comprises 80 businesses including Fortune 100 companies.





Investor relations @Sidetrade

Christelle Dhrif 00 33 6 10 46 72 00 cdhrif@sidetrade.com

Media relations @Sidetrade

Becca Parlby 00 44 7824 5055 84 bparlby@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade (www.sidetrade.com)

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform dedicated to securing and accelerating cash flow. Sidetrade’s next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, analyzes $6.1 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in the Sidetrade Cloud to predict customer payment behavior and the attrition risk of more than 38 million buyers worldwide. Aimie recommends the best operational strategies, intelligently automates actions on the entire Order-to-Cash process, and dematerializes customer transactions to enhance productivity, performance, and working capital improvements.

Sidetrade has a global reach, with 315+ talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, Houston, and Calgary, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Amongst them: Bidcorp, Biffa, Bunzl, Contentsquare, Engie, Expedia, Inmarsat, KPMG, Lafarge, Manpower, Opentext, Page, Randstad, Saint-Gobain, Securitas, Sodexo, Tech Data, UGI, Veolia.

Sidetrade is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow @Aimie on LinkedIn.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the English version is to be taken into account.





Attachment