Sidetrade: two CSR awards

February 19, 2024 at 08:36 am EST

Sidetrade announces that it has been awarded a Gold Medal by EthiFinance and a Silver Medal by EcoVadis, two distinctions 'highlighting its commitment to ethical business practices and sustainable development'.



At EthiFinance, the company posted a 2022 score of 76 out of 100, marking a clear improvement on the previous year's score of 65 out of 100, with a jump in its environmental score of 43 points, and a social score of 93 out of 100.



In EcoVadis' 2023 Sustainability Assessment, Sidetrade achieved an overall score of 68 out of 100, its best result to date, registering a 15-point increase (+20 points in the social and ethical fields, +10 points in the environmental field).



