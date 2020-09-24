Sidetrade S A : Excellent results, ahead of our forecasts – Gilbert Dupont Research

EBIT of €1.3m vs. GD €0.9m

After announcing H1 sales of €14.4m, particularly upbeat given the context (+14%), the Group has reported excellent results. The EBIT thus comes out at €1.3m (vs. €0.7m in H1

and the net attributable income at €1.1m (vs. €0.5m). These figures outstrip our forecasts (EBIT of €0.9m and a net attributable income of €0.7m thanks to an increase in OPEX that was less substantial than anticipated (approx. +€0.5m vs. GD +€0.8m) notably due to the covid effect on costs (less travel). We also note the sustained gross margin, which reached 79% vs. 78% for the same period last year.

Our assumption for an EBIT margin reversal in 2022 confirmed

Following discussions with management, we are led to believe that 1/ the commercial pipeline should be upbeat in H2 (bearing out our 2020 sales forecast), and 2/ the increase in OPEX should resume in H2 and gather momentum in 2021. Accordingly, our 2020 sales forecasts are unchanged (€29.0m, +12.8%, +11.5% in H2), however, we have adjusted our OPEX estimate slightly downwards (by -€0.4m to factor in the covid effect on costs) and now anticipate a 2020 EBIT of €2.3m (vs. €1.9m previously). As a result, we have raised our 2020 EPS by +19.9%. We maintain our sales forecast for 2021, but have increased our OPEX forecast and now anticipate a 2021 EBIT of €2.1m (vs. €2.3m previously). Note that, even if we have upped our 2021 OPEX estimate, we confirm our assumption for an EBIT margin reversal in 2022 (GD EBIT of €3.5m vs. €2.1m in 21e) which should, in our view, mark the beginning of operating leverage for the Group.

Buy rating, TP raised to €110 (DCF)

We maintain our Buy rating with a TP raised to €110 (DCF, WACC lowered to 6.4% after updating our market parameters). We consider that Sidetrade combines a considerable number of qualities for a technological group: 1/ a judicious strategy for gaining market share via commercial investments (which, to be sure, weigh down on profitability, but augur substantial operating leverage in the medium term - as early as 2022), 2/ a positioning on a very promising sector (combining the vitality of AI with current challenges for securing cashflow), 3/ a certain technological advantage thanks to its highly reliable algorithms, and 4/ very attractive financial prospects (top line growth of approx. +20% expected in 2021 and 2022, and an EBIT margin reversal starting in 2022).