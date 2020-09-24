Sidetrade S A : Excellent results, ahead of our forecasts – Gilbert Dupont Research

Document completed on 23/09/2020 - 10:01 Document published on 23/09/2020 - 10:01
EBIT of €1.3m vs. GD €0.9m
After announcing H1 sales of €14.4m, particularly upbeat given the context (+14%), the Group has reported excellent results. The EBIT thus comes out at €1.3m (vs. €0.7m in H1
and the net attributable income at €1.1m (vs. €0.5m). These figures outstrip our forecasts (EBIT of €0.9m and a net attributable income of €0.7m thanks to an increase in OPEX that was less substantial than anticipated (approx. +€0.5m vs. GD +€0.8m) notably due to the covid effect on costs (less travel). We also note the sustained gross margin, which reached 79% vs. 78% for the same period last year.
Our assumption for an EBIT margin reversal in 2022 confirmed
Following discussions with management, we are led to believe that 1/ the commercial pipeline should be upbeat in H2 (bearing out our 2020 sales forecast), and 2/ the increase in OPEX should resume in H2 and gather momentum in 2021. Accordingly, our 2020 sales forecasts are unchanged (€29.0m, +12.8%, +11.5% in H2), however, we have adjusted our OPEX estimate slightly downwards (by -€0.4m to factor in the covid effect on costs) and now anticipate a 2020 EBIT of €2.3m (vs. €1.9m previously). As a result, we have raised our 2020 EPS by +19.9%. We maintain our sales forecast for 2021, but have increased our OPEX forecast and now anticipate a 2021 EBIT of €2.1m (vs. €2.3m previously). Note that, even if we have upped our 2021 OPEX estimate, we confirm our assumption for an EBIT margin reversal in 2022 (GD EBIT of €3.5m vs. €2.1m in 21e) which should, in our view, mark the beginning of operating leverage for the Group.
Buy rating, TP raised to €110 (DCF)
We maintain our Buy rating with a TP raised to €110 (DCF, WACC lowered to 6.4% after updating our market parameters). We consider that Sidetrade combines a considerable number of qualities for a technological group: 1/ a judicious strategy for gaining market share via commercial investments (which, to be sure, weigh down on profitability, but augur substantial operating leverage in the medium term - as early as 2022), 2/ a positioning on a very promising sector (combining the vitality of AI with current challenges for securing cashflow), 3/ a certain technological advantage thanks to its highly reliable algorithms, and 4/ very attractive financial prospects (top line growth of approx. +20% expected in 2021 and 2022, and an EBIT margin reversal starting in 2022).
STOCK RATIOS
12/19
12/20e
12/21e
12/22e
P/E
41.1x
61.4x
66.4x
39.3x
PEG
ns
ns
ns
0.6x
P/CF
36.3x
64.5x
120.0x
54.1x
EV/Sales
3.2x
4.0x
3.3x
2.8x
EV/EBITDA
20.7x
36.2x
35.9x
23.6x
EV/C. EBIT
36.1x
51.4x
55.8x
32.9x
EV/EBIT
37.5x
51.4x
55.8x
32.9x
EV/Capital employed
4.1x
5.5x
4.8x
4.2x
P/BV
6.1x
7.0x
6.4x
5.5x
FCF yield
2.0%
0.9%
0.1%
1.0%
Yield
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
FINANCIAL DATA
12/19
12/20e
12/21e
12/22e
Sales (€m)
25.7
29.0
35.2
42.3
C. EBIT (€m)
2.3
2.3
2.1
3.5
C. EBIT/Sales
8.9%
7.8%
6.0%
8.4%
EBIT (€m)
2.2
2.3
2.1
3.5
Net attributable profit (€m)
2.2
2.0
1.8
3.1
Adjusted EPS (€)
1.63
1.42
1.32
2.22
Chg.
-2.1%
-12.8%
-7.5%
68.9%
FCF (€m)
1.8
1.2
0.1
1.2
Net fin. debt (€m)
-5.0
-6.1
-6.3
-7.5
Gearing
-32.3%
-35.2%
-32.5%
-33.4%
ROCE
15.8%
15.1%
12.1%
17.8%
P 1
23 September 2020
SIDETRADE BUY
€m
H1 19
H1 20
Chg.
GD
12.6
14.4
14%
already
Sales
rep.
Ebit
0.7
1.3
94%
0.9
Ebit/Sales
5.6%
9.0%
+3.4 pts
6.3%
Net attributable income
0.5
1.1
103%
0.7
P 2
SIDETRADE BUY
PRICE*
TP
POTENTIAL
€ 87.50
€ 110.0 +25.7%
*closing 22/09/20
vs € 100.0
Activity
Main player in Artificial Intelligence related to customer relations B2B, 100% SaaS software publisher
Market data
12M Low/High
€ 54.00/€ 90.00
Volume (3M)
886 shares/day
Number of shares
1,402,881
Market cap.
€m 123
Free Float
€m 61
Market
Euronext Growth
Sector
Software
Bloomberg
ALBFR FP
Isin
FR0010202606
Index
EN Growth Allshare
Shareholders on 31/12/18
Free float
49.6%
Olivier Novasque
32.6%
Treasury shares
7.7%
Odyssée Venture
6.1%
CM-CIC Capital Privé
4.0%
Employees on 31/12/19
239
2019 sales by activity
AI Financials
83%
AI Sales & Marketing
17%
23 September 2020
Antoine Laurent
+ 33 (0) 1 40 22 41 13
PROFIT LOSS STATEMENT (€m)
12/17
12/18
12/19
12/20e
12/21e
12/22e
Sales
21.6
24.1
25.7
29.0
35.2
42.3
Chg.
19.8%
11.4%
6.6%
12.8%
21.5%
20.0%
Chg. lfl
19.8%
11.4%
17.0%
12.8%
21.5%
20.0%
EBITDA
4.3
3.6
4.0
3.2
3.3
4.9
C. EBIT
2.1
2.3
2.3
2.3
2.1
3.5
EBIT
2.1
2.2
2.2
2.3
2.1
3.5
Net interest income
-0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Tax
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.3
0.3
0.4
Income from associates
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Net earnings from discontinued operations
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Minority interests
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Net attributable profit
2.0
2.2
2.2
2.0
1.8
3.1
Adjusted net attr. profit
2.0
2.3
2.3
2.0
1.8
3.1
CASH FLOW STATEMENT (€m)
12/17
12/18
12/19
12/20e
12/21e
12/22e
Cash Flow
2.5
2.6
2.4
3.0
3.0
4.5
- Chg. in WCR
1.4
1.7
-0.2
1.1
3.0
3.3
- Capex
0.6
1.0
0.8
0.7
0.9
1.1
= Free Cash Flow
0.6
-0.1
1.8
1.2
0.1
1.2
- Net financial investment
1.2
1.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
- Dividends
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
+ Capital increase/Share buybacks
-0.6
0.8
-1.9
0.0
0.0
0.0
+ Others
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
= Chg. net financial debt
1.2
0.4
0.1
-1.2
-0.1
-1.2
BALANCE SHEET (€m)
12/17
12/18
12/19
12/20e
12/21e
12/22e
Goodwill
8.5
8.9
8.8
8.8
8.8
8.8
Other intangible assets
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.6
0.9
1.2
Tangible assets
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.7
Financial assets
0.8
0.7
0.8
0.8
0.8
0.8
WCR
1.3
6.0
9.2
10.3
13.3
16.5
Shareholders' equity (group share)
12.0
15.0
15.4
17.4
19.3
22.4
Minorities
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.0
Equity + minorities
12.0
15.0
15.4
17.4
19.3
22.4
Cash and equivalent
6.0
5.5
5.3
6.5
6.6
7.8
Net financial debt
-5.6
-5.1
-5.0
-6.1
-6.3
-7.5
Capital employed
11.8
16.7
19.9
21.2
24.4
28.0
PER SHARE DATA (€)
12/17
12/18
12/19
12/20e
12/21e
12/22e
Number of shares (000)
1,390
1,403
1,403
1,403
1,403
1,403
Number of diluted shares (000)
1,405
1,403
1,403
1,403
1,403
1,403
Adjusted EPS
1.43
1.67
1.63
1.42
1.32
2.22
Reported EPS
1.44
1.55
1.57
1.42
1.32
2.22
CF per share
0.80
0.61
1.85
1.36
0.73
1.62
Book value per share
8.57
10.69
11.01
12.43
13.75
15.97
Dividend
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
Payout
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
RATIOS
12/17
12/18
12/19
12/20e
12/21e
12/22e
Gross margin/Sales
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
EBITDA/Sales
20.0%
15.1%
15.5%
11.1%
9.3%
11.7%
C. EBIT/Sales
9.9%
9.8%
8.9%
7.8%
6.0%
8.4%
EBIT/Sales
9.8%
9.1%
8.6%
7.8%
6.0%
8.4%
Corp. tax rate
2.5%
-1.7%
-1.3%
12.0%
12.0%
12.0%
Adjusted NR/Sales
9.3%
9.7%
8.9%
6.9%
5.2%
7.4%
Capex/Sales
2.6%
4.1%
3.2%
2.6%
2.6%
2.5%
Capex/D&A
0.3x
0.8x
0.5x
0.8x
0.8x
0.8x
FCF/Sales
2.6%
-0.5%
6.9%
4.0%
0.3%
2.9%
FCF/EBITDA
13.2%
ns
44.2%
35.9%
3.6%
24.5%
Goodwill/Equity + minorities
70.9%
59.3%
57.0%
50.5%
45.6%
39.3%
WCR/Sales
6.2%
24.8%
35.8%
35.4%
37.6%
39.0%
Gearing
-46.2%
-33.8%
-32.3%
-35.2%
-32.5%
-33.4%
Net financial debt/EBITDA
-1.3x
-1.4x
-1.2x
-1.9x
-1.9x
-1.5x
EBITDA/Financial charges
63.6x
79.1x
ns
nd
nd
nd
ROCE
24.6%
16.5%
15.8%
15.1%
12.1%
17.8%
ROE
16.7%
15.6%
14.8%
11.5%
9.6%
13.9%
Sales and C. EBIT Margin
Sales (€m)
C. EBIT Margin
50
20%
0
0%
12/14
12/15
12/16
12/17
12/18
12/19
STOCK MARKET DATA
12/17
12/18
12/19
12/20e
12/21e
12/22e
Share price performance
51.8%
-25.6%
34.4%
30.2%
-
-
Share price performance vs. CAC M&S
24.4%
-5.1%
12.9%
55.3%
-
-
Share price High (€)
72.49
71.80
73.40
90.00
-
-
Share price Low (€)
42.05
48.60
50.20
54.00
-
-
Enterprise value (€m)
73.9
83.1
82.6
116.8
117.2
116.6
= Market cap.
79.5
88.0
87.8
122.8
122.8
122.8
+ Net financial debt
-5.6
-5.1
-5.0
-6.1
-6.3
-7.5
+ Minorities
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
+ Provisions & others
0.7
0.9
0.6
1.0
1.5
2.1
- Financial assets
0.8
0.7
0.8
0.8
0.8
0.8
VALUATION
12/17
12/18
12/19
12/20e
12/21e
12/22e
P/E
46.9x
30.0x
41.1x
61.4x
66.4x
39.3x
PEG
3.9x
1.8x
ns
ns
ns
0.6x
P/CF
83.7x
81.6x
36.3x
64.5x
120.0x
54.1x
EV/Sales
3.4x
3.4x
3.2x
4.0x
3.3x
2.8x
EV/EBITDA
17.1x
22.8x
20.7x
36.2x
35.9x
23.6x
EV/C. EBIT
34.6x
35.4x
36.1x
51.4x
55.8x
32.9x
EV/EBIT
34.8x
38.0x
37.5x
51.4x
55.8x
32.9x
EV/Capital employed
6.3x
5.0x
4.1x
5.5x
4.8x
4.2x
P/BV
7.8x
4.7x
6.1x
7.0x
6.4x
5.5x
FCF yield
0.7%
-0.1%
2.0%
0.9%
0.1%
1.0%
Yield
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
23 septembre 2020
SIDETRADE
