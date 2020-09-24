Sidetrade S A : Excellent results, ahead of our forecasts – Gilbert Dupont Research

Log in
09/24/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

FLASH

23 September 2020

SIDETRADE

BUY

Software

EPS12/20e ↗ +19.9% € 1.42vs € 1.19 • EPS 12/21e ↘ -12.6% € 1.32vs € 1.51

PRICE*

TP

POTENTIAL

€ 87.50

€ 110.0 +25.7%

*closing 22/09/20

vs € 100.0

Excellent results, ahead of our forecasts

H1 results + Contact

Bloomberg

ALBFR FP

Market cap.

€m 123

he Group has reported excellent results, ahead of our forecasts (H1 EBIT €1.3m vs. GD €0.9m). Most important is the confirmation of our assumption for an EBIT margin reversal in 2022. TP raised.

Free Float

€m 61

Volume (3M)

€m 0.07/day

Price

CAC M&S

EPS (GD)

90.0

1.60

80.0

1.40

1.20

70.0

1.00

0.80

60.0

0.60

50.0

0.40

0.20

40.0

0.00

Sep-18

Mar-19

Sep-19

Mar-20

Sep-20

PERFORMANCE

1M

6M

12M

Absolute

+3.6%

+56.3%

+35.4%

Rel. / CAC M&S

+6.6%

+25.5%

+55.6%

AGENDA

20/10/20 (After mkt) : Sales 9m

FINANCIAL ANALYST(S)

Antoine Laurent

  • 33 (0) 1 40 22 41 13 antoine.laurent@gilbertdupont.fr

Document completed on 23/09/2020 - 10:01 Document published on 23/09/2020 - 10:01

EBIT of €1.3m vs. GD €0.9m

After announcing H1 sales of €14.4m, particularly upbeat given the context (+14%), the Group has reported excellent results. The EBIT thus comes out at €1.3m (vs. €0.7m in H1

  1. and the net attributable income at €1.1m (vs. €0.5m). These figures outstrip our forecasts (EBIT of €0.9m and a net attributable income of €0.7m thanks to an increase in OPEX that was less substantial than anticipated (approx. +€0.5m vs. GD +€0.8m) notably due to the covid effect on costs (less travel). We also note the sustained gross margin, which reached 79% vs. 78% for the same period last year.

Our assumption for an EBIT margin reversal in 2022 confirmed

Following discussions with management, we are led to believe that 1/ the commercial pipeline should be upbeat in H2 (bearing out our 2020 sales forecast), and 2/ the increase in OPEX should resume in H2 and gather momentum in 2021. Accordingly, our 2020 sales forecasts are unchanged (€29.0m, +12.8%, +11.5% in H2), however, we have adjusted our OPEX estimate slightly downwards (by -€0.4m to factor in the covid effect on costs) and now anticipate a 2020 EBIT of €2.3m (vs. €1.9m previously). As a result, we have raised our 2020 EPS by +19.9%. We maintain our sales forecast for 2021, but have increased our OPEX forecast and now anticipate a 2021 EBIT of €2.1m (vs. €2.3m previously). Note that, even if we have upped our 2021 OPEX estimate, we confirm our assumption for an EBIT margin reversal in 2022 (GD EBIT of €3.5m vs. €2.1m in 21e) which should, in our view, mark the beginning of operating leverage for the Group.

Buy rating, TP raised to €110 (DCF)

We maintain our Buy rating with a TP raised to €110 (DCF, WACC lowered to 6.4% after updating our market parameters). We consider that Sidetrade combines a considerable number of qualities for a technological group: 1/ a judicious strategy for gaining market share via commercial investments (which, to be sure, weigh down on profitability, but augur substantial operating leverage in the medium term - as early as 2022), 2/ a positioning on a very promising sector (combining the vitality of AI with current challenges for securing cashflow), 3/ a certain technological advantage thanks to its highly reliable algorithms, and 4/ very attractive financial prospects (top line growth of approx. +20% expected in 2021 and 2022, and an EBIT margin reversal starting in 2022).

STOCK RATIOS

12/19

12/20e

12/21e

12/22e

P/E

41.1x

61.4x

66.4x

39.3x

PEG

ns

ns

ns

0.6x

P/CF

36.3x

64.5x

120.0x

54.1x

EV/Sales

3.2x

4.0x

3.3x

2.8x

EV/EBITDA

20.7x

36.2x

35.9x

23.6x

EV/C. EBIT

36.1x

51.4x

55.8x

32.9x

EV/EBIT

37.5x

51.4x

55.8x

32.9x

EV/Capital employed

4.1x

5.5x

4.8x

4.2x

P/BV

6.1x

7.0x

6.4x

5.5x

FCF yield

2.0%

0.9%

0.1%

1.0%

Yield

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

FINANCIAL DATA

12/19

12/20e

12/21e

12/22e

Sales (€m)

25.7

29.0

35.2

42.3

C. EBIT (€m)

2.3

2.3

2.1

3.5

C. EBIT/Sales

8.9%

7.8%

6.0%

8.4%

EBIT (€m)

2.2

2.3

2.1

3.5

Net attributable profit (€m)

2.2

2.0

1.8

3.1

Adjusted EPS (€)

1.63

1.42

1.32

2.22

Chg.

-2.1%

-12.8%

-7.5%

68.9%

FCF (€m)

1.8

1.2

0.1

1.2

Net fin. debt (€m)

-5.0

-6.1

-6.3

-7.5

Gearing

-32.3%

-35.2%

-32.5%

-33.4%

ROCE

15.8%

15.1%

12.1%

17.8%

P 1

Find our research at www.gilbertdupont.fr I please read the DISCLAIMER at the end of this document carefully

23 September 2020

SIDETRADE BUY

€m

H1 19

H1 20

Chg.

GD

12.6

14.4

14%

already

Sales

rep.

Ebit

0.7

1.3

94%

0.9

Ebit/Sales

5.6%

9.0%

+3.4 pts

6.3%

Net attributable income

0.5

1.1

103%

0.7

Find our research at www.gilbertdupont.fr I please read the DISCLAIMER at the end of this document carefully

P 2

SIDETRADE BUY

PRICE*

TP

POTENTIAL

€ 87.50

€ 110.0 +25.7%

*closing 22/09/20

vs € 100.0

Activity

Main player in Artificial Intelligence related to customer relations B2B, 100% SaaS software publisher

Market data

12M Low/High

€ 54.00/€ 90.00

Volume (3M)

886 shares/day

Number of shares

1,402,881

Market cap.

€m 123

Free Float

€m 61

Market

Euronext Growth

Sector

Software

Bloomberg

ALBFR FP

Isin

FR0010202606

Index

EN Growth Allshare

Shareholders on 31/12/18

Free float

49.6%

Olivier Novasque

32.6%

Treasury shares

7.7%

Odyssée Venture

6.1%

CM-CIC Capital Privé

4.0%

Employees on 31/12/19

239

2019 sales by activity

AI Financials

83%

AI Sales & Marketing

17%

23 September 2020

Antoine Laurent

+ 33 (0) 1 40 22 41 13

PROFIT LOSS STATEMENT (€m)

12/17

12/18

12/19

12/20e

12/21e

12/22e

Sales

21.6

24.1

25.7

29.0

35.2

42.3

Chg.

19.8%

11.4%

6.6%

12.8%

21.5%

20.0%

Chg. lfl

19.8%

11.4%

17.0%

12.8%

21.5%

20.0%

EBITDA

4.3

3.6

4.0

3.2

3.3

4.9

C. EBIT

2.1

2.3

2.3

2.3

2.1

3.5

EBIT

2.1

2.2

2.2

2.3

2.1

3.5

Net interest income

-0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Tax

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.3

0.3

0.4

Income from associates

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Net earnings from discontinued operations

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Minority interests

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Net attributable profit

2.0

2.2

2.2

2.0

1.8

3.1

Adjusted net attr. profit

2.0

2.3

2.3

2.0

1.8

3.1

CASH FLOW STATEMENT (€m)

12/17

12/18

12/19

12/20e

12/21e

12/22e

Cash Flow

2.5

2.6

2.4

3.0

3.0

4.5

- Chg. in WCR

1.4

1.7

-0.2

1.1

3.0

3.3

- Capex

0.6

1.0

0.8

0.7

0.9

1.1

= Free Cash Flow

0.6

-0.1

1.8

1.2

0.1

1.2

- Net financial investment

1.2

1.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

- Dividends

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

+ Capital increase/Share buybacks

-0.6

0.8

-1.9

0.0

0.0

0.0

+ Others

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

= Chg. net financial debt

1.2

0.4

0.1

-1.2

-0.1

-1.2

BALANCE SHEET (€m)

12/17

12/18

12/19

12/20e

12/21e

12/22e

Goodwill

8.5

8.9

8.8

8.8

8.8

8.8

Other intangible assets

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.6

0.9

1.2

Tangible assets

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.7

Financial assets

0.8

0.7

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.8

WCR

1.3

6.0

9.2

10.3

13.3

16.5

Shareholders' equity (group share)

12.0

15.0

15.4

17.4

19.3

22.4

Minorities

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

1.0

Equity + minorities

12.0

15.0

15.4

17.4

19.3

22.4

Cash and equivalent

6.0

5.5

5.3

6.5

6.6

7.8

Net financial debt

-5.6

-5.1

-5.0

-6.1

-6.3

-7.5

Capital employed

11.8

16.7

19.9

21.2

24.4

28.0

PER SHARE DATA (€)

12/17

12/18

12/19

12/20e

12/21e

12/22e

Number of shares (000)

1,390

1,403

1,403

1,403

1,403

1,403

Number of diluted shares (000)

1,405

1,403

1,403

1,403

1,403

1,403

Adjusted EPS

1.43

1.67

1.63

1.42

1.32

2.22

Reported EPS

1.44

1.55

1.57

1.42

1.32

2.22

CF per share

0.80

0.61

1.85

1.36

0.73

1.62

Book value per share

8.57

10.69

11.01

12.43

13.75

15.97

Dividend

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Payout

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

RATIOS

12/17

12/18

12/19

12/20e

12/21e

12/22e

Gross margin/Sales

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

EBITDA/Sales

20.0%

15.1%

15.5%

11.1%

9.3%

11.7%

C. EBIT/Sales

9.9%

9.8%

8.9%

7.8%

6.0%

8.4%

EBIT/Sales

9.8%

9.1%

8.6%

7.8%

6.0%

8.4%

Corp. tax rate

2.5%

-1.7%

-1.3%

12.0%

12.0%

12.0%

Adjusted NR/Sales

9.3%

9.7%

8.9%

6.9%

5.2%

7.4%

Capex/Sales

2.6%

4.1%

3.2%

2.6%

2.6%

2.5%

Capex/D&A

0.3x

0.8x

0.5x

0.8x

0.8x

0.8x

FCF/Sales

2.6%

-0.5%

6.9%

4.0%

0.3%

2.9%

FCF/EBITDA

13.2%

ns

44.2%

35.9%

3.6%

24.5%

Goodwill/Equity + minorities

70.9%

59.3%

57.0%

50.5%

45.6%

39.3%

WCR/Sales

6.2%

24.8%

35.8%

35.4%

37.6%

39.0%

Gearing

-46.2%

-33.8%

-32.3%

-35.2%

-32.5%

-33.4%

Net financial debt/EBITDA

-1.3x

-1.4x

-1.2x

-1.9x

-1.9x

-1.5x

EBITDA/Financial charges

63.6x

79.1x

ns

nd

nd

nd

ROCE

24.6%

16.5%

15.8%

15.1%

12.1%

17.8%

ROE

16.7%

15.6%

14.8%

11.5%

9.6%

13.9%

Sales and C. EBIT Margin

Sales (€m)

C. EBIT Margin

50

20%

0

0%

12/14

12/15

12/16

12/17

12/18

12/19

STOCK MARKET DATA

12/17

12/18

12/19

12/20e

12/21e

12/22e

Share price performance

51.8%

-25.6%

34.4%

30.2%

-

-

Share price performance vs. CAC M&S

24.4%

-5.1%

12.9%

55.3%

-

-

Share price High (€)

72.49

71.80

73.40

90.00

-

-

Share price Low (€)

42.05

48.60

50.20

54.00

-

-

Enterprise value (€m)

73.9

83.1

82.6

116.8

117.2

116.6

= Market cap.

79.5

88.0

87.8

122.8

122.8

122.8

+ Net financial debt

-5.6

-5.1

-5.0

-6.1

-6.3

-7.5

+ Minorities

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

+ Provisions & others

0.7

0.9

0.6

1.0

1.5

2.1

- Financial assets

0.8

0.7

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.8

VALUATION

12/17

12/18

12/19

12/20e

12/21e

12/22e

P/E

46.9x

30.0x

41.1x

61.4x

66.4x

39.3x

PEG

3.9x

1.8x

ns

ns

ns

0.6x

P/CF

83.7x

81.6x

36.3x

64.5x

120.0x

54.1x

EV/Sales

3.4x

3.4x

3.2x

4.0x

3.3x

2.8x

EV/EBITDA

17.1x

22.8x

20.7x

36.2x

35.9x

23.6x

EV/C. EBIT

34.6x

35.4x

36.1x

51.4x

55.8x

32.9x

EV/EBIT

34.8x

38.0x

37.5x

51.4x

55.8x

32.9x

EV/Capital employed

6.3x

5.0x

4.1x

5.5x

4.8x

4.2x

P/BV

7.8x

4.7x

6.1x

7.0x

6.4x

5.5x

FCF yield

0.7%

-0.1%

2.0%

0.9%

0.1%

1.0%

Yield

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Find our research at www.gilbertdupont.fr I please read the DISCLAIMER at the end of this document carefully

P 3

23 septembre 2020

SIDETRADE

DISCLAIMER

The brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont is authorised by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) as an investment services provider and subject to its supervision.

The brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont is also regulated by the AMF in respect of the investment services it is authorised to conduct.

The information, estimates and comments contained in this document are based on sources we consider to be reliable, although their accuracy cannot be guaranteed. They reflect our opinion at the date of publication and can be modified without prior warning. Our stock market opinions are brought up to date on a continual basis. Any change in opinion is accompanied by a written comment. Our Target prices are derived via different methods which are weighted (DCF, Comparable quoted stock market values, Sum of the parts, NAV, Transaction Multiples,...).

Reference prices are based on closing prices. This information is legally protected under the provisions of intellectual property law. Accordingly, the said information may not be used or duplicated without prior authorization. The PEA SME logo associated with all stocks that are eligible for the French PEA SME savings scheme is provided for information purposes only and the brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont cannot be held responsible for any errors or omissions in the communication of this logo. Opinion changes from the past 12 months and all regulatory disclosures can be found by clicking the "Conform" tab at the bottom right of the front page of our website: www.gilbertdupont.fr.

STOCK OPINIONS:

Given on a 6 to 12-month horizon, these are established by the financial analysts. These ratings are formulated using a general framework outlined below as well as non-quantitative factors (news-flow, momentum, share price volatility, etc).

  1. 84

70

62

60

50

39

40

30

22

18

20

10

10

2

2

0

0

2

2

1

1

0

Buy

Add

Reduce

Hold

Bring to the

Sell

Under

Date

offer

review

update

Univers GD

Inv. Services

22/09/2020

Price Target : This is derived via different methods which are weighted (DCF, comparable quoted stock market values, Sum of the parts, NAV, transaction multiples).

  • Buy : potential increase of more than 15%
  • Add : potential increase of between 5 and 15%
  • Reduce : potential between -5% et +5%
  • Hold : opinion possible in case of IPO
  • Bring to the offer : recommandation used as applicable when a compagny is the subject of a takeover bid
  • Sell : potential drop of more than -5%
  • Under Review : temporarily when a special event occurs

Favorite stocks : 2 exisiting lists, each one with a maximum of 10 companies

  • Midcaps List : Mkt cap. > €m300 the day of entry
  • Smallcaps List : Mkt Cap. < €m300 the day of entry

Calculation of absolute and relative performance is done on the opening price of the day on entry or exit from the list

P 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SideTrade SA published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 17:29:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 29,0 M 33,7 M 33,7 M
Net income 2020 2,00 M 2,33 M 2,33 M
Net cash 2020 6,15 M 7,15 M 7,15 M
P/E ratio 2020 62,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 118 M 137 M 137 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,85x
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 237
Free-Float 61,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 110,00 €
Last Close Price 89,00 €
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Claude Novasque Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Gangneux Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Mark Sheldon Chief Technology Officer
David Turner Chief Marketing Officer
Valérie Burel Director-Customer Performance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIDETRADE S.A32.44%137
SAP SE9.71%183 632
ORACLE CORPORATION11.29%177 522
SERVICENOW INC.63.10%88 319
INTUIT INC.21.13%79 833
DOCUSIGN, INC.185.41%39 166
