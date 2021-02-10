Log in
Euronext Growth Paris  >  Sidetrade S.A

SIDETRADE S.A

(ALBFR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sidetrade S A : and Threadgold serves up AI-driven cash technology for Deliveroo

02/10/2021
UK-based home food delivery service Deliveroo continues to boom across the 12 countries in which it operates, so overdue payments from its B2B customers is also a growing issue. Deliveroo needed to optimise its cash collection process to address the problem.

As a data-driven tech company, Deliveroo wanted an order-to-cash technology solution that was easy to deploy and manage yet also reflected their strong focus on AI and execution of service.

Working with trusted partner Co-Pilot, Deliveroo conducted a thorough review of the accounts receivable automation market place before selecting Sidetrade. Simon Marshall from Co-Pilot commented: 'With Deliveroo's focus on technology and AI, Sidetrade stood out as the one company able to deliver on both. We have had a long and successful relationship with Sidetrade and I am pleased they continue to lead the market and met Deliveroo's requirements so perfectly!'

Deliveroo also selected another Sidetrade Partner, Threadgold Consulting, to manage the technical integration into its Netsuite ERP application.

Karl Threadgold MD at Threadgold Consulting said 'As a Sidetrade partner with strong NetSuite expertise, I am delighted to be helping Deliveroo with its implementation of Sidetrade's Augmented Cash solution. Our pre-built NetSuite/Sidetrade connector will enable the technical part of the project to be quickly and accurately delivered, helping Deliveroo to go live as soon as possible with a robust integration.'

Deliveroo joins hundreds of international enterprises using Sidetrade's AI-driven order-to-cash platform around the world to accelerate cash collection, reduce bad debt and optimise working capital.

Disclaimer

SideTrade SA published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 11:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 29,4 M 35,7 M 35,7 M
Net income 2020 2,19 M 2,65 M 2,65 M
Net cash 2020 7,77 M 9,42 M 9,42 M
P/E ratio 2020 101x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 193 M 233 M 234 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,30x
EV / Sales 2021 5,32x
Nbr of Employees 229
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart SIDETRADE S.A
Duration : Period :
Sidetrade S.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIDETRADE S.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 158,00 €
Last Close Price 142,00 €
Spread / Highest target 16,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Olivier Claude Novasque Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Gangneux Chief Financial Officer
Mark Sheldon Chief Technology Officer
Christelle Dhrif Director & Chief Communications Officer
Pierre-Yves Dargaud Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIDETRADE S.A20.34%233
ORACLE CORPORATION-1.58%187 447
SAP SE1.55%156 799
SERVICENOW INC.5.70%113 476
INTUIT INC.2.60%108 086
DOCUSIGN, INC.15.08%48 927
