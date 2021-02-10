Sidetrade S A : and Threadgold serves up AI-driven cash technology for Deliveroo

UK-based home food delivery service Deliveroo continues to boom across the 12 countries in which it operates, so overdue payments from its B2B customers is also a growing issue. Deliveroo needed to optimise its cash collection process to address the problem.

As a data-driven tech company, Deliveroo wanted an order-to-cash technology solution that was easy to deploy and manage yet also reflected their strong focus on AI and execution of service.

Working with trusted partner Co-Pilot, Deliveroo conducted a thorough review of the accounts receivable automation market place before selecting Sidetrade. Simon Marshall from Co-Pilot commented: 'With Deliveroo's focus on technology and AI, Sidetrade stood out as the one company able to deliver on both. We have had a long and successful relationship with Sidetrade and I am pleased they continue to lead the market and met Deliveroo's requirements so perfectly!'

Deliveroo also selected another Sidetrade Partner, Threadgold Consulting, to manage the technical integration into its Netsuite ERP application.

Karl Threadgold MD at Threadgold Consulting said 'As a Sidetrade partner with strong NetSuite expertise, I am delighted to be helping Deliveroo with its implementation of Sidetrade's Augmented Cash solution. Our pre-built NetSuite/Sidetrade connector will enable the technical part of the project to be quickly and accurately delivered, helping Deliveroo to go live as soon as possible with a robust integration.'

Deliveroo joins hundreds of international enterprises using Sidetrade's AI-driven order-to-cash platform around the world to accelerate cash collection, reduce bad debt and optimise working capital.