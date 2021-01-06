Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Sidetrade S.A    ALBFR   FR0010202606

SIDETRADE S.A

(ALBFR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sidetrade S A : ranked a “Major Player” in the order-to-cash market by IDC

01/06/2021 | 02:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sidetrade ranked a "Major Player" in the order-to-cash market by IDC

LONDON, United Kingdom - 6 January 2021 | Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA), the artificial intelligence platform dedicated to accelerating company revenue and cashflow, ranks for the first time in the "Major Players" category of IDC's assessment of vendors on the Order-to-Cashmarket.

In the recent release of their MarketScape dedicated to Order-to-Cash, research group IDC positioned Sidetrade as a "major player" among vendors of "Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-EnabledAccounts Receivable Automation Applications". Two assets in particular enabled Sidetrade to earn this distinction:

  • Sidetrade's international footprint
    Sidetrade solutions are already used in eighty countries. Unlike most of their competitors, who concentrate essentially on North America, Sidetrade has shown their capacity to effectively roll out their AI technology in different countries at the same time for complex multinational organizations.
  • Sidetrade's exclusive, highly advanced AI technology
    Using self-learningand a database representing €124bn in B2B transactions, Sidetrade's AI system called Aimie can-
    o automate the Order-to-Cash-process
    o speed up resolution of customer disputes
    o recommend custom actions to follow up on late payment

According to IDC, Sidetrade's main challenge remains educating the market on their advanced technologies, while many finance directors are still working with old-fashioned spreadsheets. IDC concludes by saying: "Consider Sidetrade when you are looking for a software provider that specializes in AI technology and has a global footprint, or when cash collection, dispute resolution and bad debt improvements are primary business focuses."

In a press release referring to the IDC study, brokerage firm Midcap Partners welcomed the fact that IDC's analysis concurs with their assessment of Sidetrade's potential, their BUY rating and TP of €151.

"Sidetrade appears as a first-rate international and innovative player with a strong positioning in what

constitutes the heart of the Order-to-Cash market (cash collection, dispute management, etc.). This reinforces our vision of a group that is extremely well positioned to take advantage of a rapidly developing market. The current crisis has served as a reminder of how essential cash management is. The professionalisation of the financial management of Accounts Receivable is under way and promises many years of growth for the market's players. "- Midcap Partners

Next communications

2020 Annual Revenue: 26 January 2021 (after stock market closes)

Investor & Media relations

Christelle Dhrif

+33 6 10 46 72 00

cdhrif@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade (www.ww.sidetrade.com)

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) accelerates company revenue and cashflow. Its Artificial Intelligence, Aimie, is able to recognize and anticipate customer behavior in order to recommend, in real time, the best strategies for sales and finance teams. Aimie reinforces three pillars of the customer journey: sales development, loyalty and collection speed. Sidetrade has a global reach, thanks to its 250 talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, and Amsterdam. Used in 80 countries, Sidetrade's technology enables more than 2,700 businesses of all sizes and from all sectors to be more competitive.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on Twitter @Sidetrade.

In case of a discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the French version should be deemed valid.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SideTrade SA published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 07:25:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIDETRADE S.A
02:26aSIDETRADE S A : ranked a “Major Player” in the order-to-cash market ..
PU
2020NEW YEAR, NEW HORIZONS : 2021 predictions for Finance and Cash Management
PU
2020AI Company Sidetrade Signs Partnership With Consultancy Firm Proservartner
MT
2020SIDETRADE S A : AI-firm Sidetrade expands its partnership network with consultan..
PU
2020SIDETRADE S A : Consultancy firm The Boss Cat will solve receivables challenges ..
PU
2020SIDETRADE S A : Faced with the crisis, Saverglass uses Artificial Intelligence t..
AQ
2020SIDETRADE S A : Unlocking customer value with industry-leading AI
PU
2020SIDETRADE S A : and Hyman Capital partnership to provide AI technology for cashf..
AQ
2020SIDETRADE S A : and Hyman Capital partnership to provide AI technology for cashf..
GL
2020SIDETRADE S A : and Hyman Capital partnership to provide AI technology for cashf..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 29,4 M 36,2 M 36,2 M
Net income 2020 2,04 M 2,51 M 2,51 M
Net cash 2020 7,66 M 9,43 M 9,43 M
P/E ratio 2020 90,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 165 M 202 M 203 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,33x
EV / Sales 2021 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 229
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart SIDETRADE S.A
Duration : Period :
Sidetrade S.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIDETRADE S.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 135,50 €
Last Close Price 121,00 €
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Olivier Claude Novasque Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Gangneux Chief Financial Officer
Mark Sheldon Chief Technology Officer
Christelle Dhrif Director & Chief Communications Officer
Pierre-Yves Dargaud Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIDETRADE S.A2.54%202
ORACLE CORPORATION-2.67%187 682
SAP SE-2.03%153 906
SERVICENOW INC.-3.35%102 758
INTUIT INC.-2.89%102 606
DOCUSIGN, INC.2.79%41 492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ