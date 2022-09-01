Log in
    SDRC   US8261511021

SIDNEY RESOURCES CORP.

(SDRC)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:58 2022-09-01 pm EDT
0.1800 USD   +1.64%
12:31pSIDNEY RESOURCES : FY2022 Virtual Shareholder Meeting Information
PU
11:51aSIDNEY RESOURCES : FY2022 Shareholder Meeting Information
PU
08/14SIDNEY RESOURCES : SDRC FY2022 2nd QTR Financial Report
PU
Sidney Resources : FY2022 Virtual Shareholder Meeting Information

09/01/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
Sidney Resources Corporation, (SDRC), sets time for annual shareholder meeting. The meeting will be held virtually Friday, September 16, 2022, at 9:00 am MST on Google Meetings.

Friday, September 16 9:00 10:30am MST

Google Meet joining info

Video call link: https://meet.google.com/hrw-gbue-ecz

Or dial: (US) +1 518-897-9151 PIN: 102 130 321#

Lucky Ben Project Tours

Shareholders who are interested in touring the Lucky Ben Project site will still be able to do so on the 16th or 17th. Contact Dan Hally, COO, at dan@sdrccorp.com if you plan to participate in a tour.

The agenda and proxy materials are being finalized and will be available on the website at www.sidneyresourcescorporation.com on September 9, 2022.

Disclaimer

Sidney Resources Corporation published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 16:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
