Sidney Resources : FY2022 Virtual Shareholder Meeting Information

Sidney Resources Corporation, (SDRC), sets time for annual shareholder meeting. The meeting will be held virtually Friday, September 16, 2022, at 9:00 am MST on Google Meetings.

Friday, September 16 9:00 10:30am MST

Google Meet joining info

Video call link: https://meet.google.com/hrw-gbue-ecz

Or dial: (US) +1 518-897-9151 PIN: 102 130 321#

Lucky Ben Project Tours

Shareholders who are interested in touring the Lucky Ben Project site will still be able to do so on the 16th or 17th. Contact Dan Hally, COO, at dan@sdrccorp.com if you plan to participate in a tour.

The agenda and proxy materials are being finalized and will be available on the website at www.sidneyresourcescorporation.com on September 9, 2022.