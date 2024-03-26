Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company, today announced that the Company’s CEO and Founder, Carol Craig, will participate in the Women in Space panel discussion at the Department of Commerce on March 27, 2024 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. ET.

The Women in Space event is being held in recognition of Women’s History Month and the significant achievements made by women in the space industry. The event will feature a panel of women leaders, entrepreneurs, and policy experts driving change in the commercial space industry and will highlight the significant achievements and contributions made by women.

About Sidus Space

