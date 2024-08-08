Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a provider of end-to-end precision Space Infrastructure solutions that include satellite Data-as-a-Service on its proprietary on-orbit platform, today announced that founder and CEO Carol Craig has been named to Forbes’ 50 Over 50 list, which recognizes women who have achieved significant success and made outstanding contributions to their industries after the age of 50.

Craig has been a trailblazer in the aerospace and defense sectors, founding Craig Technologies in 1999 and growing it into an industry leader in engineering, manufacturing, and technical services. In addition, she established Sidus Space, a pioneering company in satellite manufacturing and space-based solutions.

“It is an incredible honor to be included in Forbes’ 50 Over 50 list,” Craig said. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Sidus Space and Craig Technologies teams. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and excited for what the future holds.”

Under Craig’s leadership, both Craig Technologies and Sidus Space have experienced significant growth, supporting a wide range of government and commercial customers with innovative solutions and advanced technologies. Her visionary approach and ability to inspire and lead diverse teams have been key to the companies’ success.

The Forbes 50 Over 50 list celebrates women who have reached major milestones later in life, showcasing their remarkable achievements and ongoing impact. Craig’s inclusion on this list underscores her exceptional accomplishments and serves as an inspiration to others striving to make a difference at any stage of their careers. To view the full list, visit Forbes.

For more information about Carol Craig and Sidus Space, visit sidusspace.com.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a multi-faceted Space Infrastructure-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space products and services are offered through its several business units: Space-as-a-Service, Space-Based Data Solutions, AI/ML Products and Services, Mission Planning and Management Operations, 3D Printing and Products and Services, Satellite Manufacturing and Payload Integration. and Space and Defense Hardware Manufacturing. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

