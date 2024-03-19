Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company, today announced that it will host its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

To submit a question for management during the Q&A portion of the call, please email sidus@kcsa.com.

Event: Sidus Space Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: + 1-877-269-7751 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-389-0908 (International) Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1661883&tp_key=c30998f081

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 11:59 P.M. ET and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13745176. An online archive of the webcast will be available for three months following the event at investors.sidusspace.com.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space’s products and services are offered through its four business units: Space and Defense Hardware Manufacturing, Satellite Manufacturing and Payload Integration, Space-Based Data Solutions, and AI/ML Products and Services to support customers from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

