Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company announced its LizzieSat™ satellite has successfully launched and deployed to low Earth orbit as part of SpaceX’s Transporter-10 Rideshare mission. Liftoff occurred at 2:05 p.m. PDT from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The successful deployment of LizzieSat™ signifies a monumental achievement for Sidus Space, marking its entrance into the next era of space technology and data services. To rewatch the live mission webcast, visit spacex.com or sidusspace.com.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful launch of our first LizzieSat™ satellite," said Carol Craig, CEO at Sidus Space. "This accomplishment is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and collaboration of our team. LizzieSat™ epitomizes our commitment to pushing the boundaries of space technology and advancing our mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™."

LizzieSat™ is positioned to revolutionize space-based data collection and analysis with its innovative Space Platform with a Purpose™ and FeatherEdge AI integration. This mission aims to broaden its customer base across military and commercial sectors, offering tailored intelligence solutions for industries such as defense, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

As the LizzieSat™ mission progresses, Sidus Space remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and pushing the frontiers of space technology and data collection. The company looks forward to upcoming missions, with LizzieSat-2 and LizzieSat-3 expected to launch on future SpaceX Rideshare missions.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space’s products and services are offered through its four business units: Space and Defense Hardware Manufacturing, Satellite Manufacturing and Payload Integration, Space-Based Data Solutions, and AI/ML Products and Services to support customers from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

