Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.
As previously disclosed, Sidus Space, Inc. (the "Company") held its annual meeting of stockholders on June 28, 2023 at which time the stockholders approved, among other things, a proposal to amend its amended and restated certificate of incorporation increasing the number of shares of its authorized Class A common stock from 100,000,000 to 200,000,000. On July 3, 2023,the Company filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware, a certificate of amendment to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Certificate of Amendment").
The foregoing description of the Certificate of Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Certificate of Amendment, which is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
|Exhibit No.
|Description
|3.1
|Certificate of Amendment to Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Sidus Space, Inc.
|104
|Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|SIDUS SPACE, INC.
|Dated: July 5, 2023
|By:
|/s/ Carol Craig
|Name:
|Carol Craig
|Title:
|Chief Executive Officer
