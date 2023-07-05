UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 3, 2023

SIDUS SPACE, INC.

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

As previously disclosed, Sidus Space, Inc. (the "Company") held its annual meeting of stockholders on June 28, 2023 at which time the stockholders approved, among other things, a proposal to amend its amended and restated certificate of incorporation increasing the number of shares of its authorized Class A common stock from 100,000,000 to 200,000,000. On July 3, 2023,the Company filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware, a certificate of amendment to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Certificate of Amendment").

The foregoing description of the Certificate of Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Certificate of Amendment, which is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.

