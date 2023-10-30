Sidus Space, Inc. is expanding its management leadership structure ahead of its LizzieSat? constellation launch with SpaceX beginning in the first quarter of 2024. To support the launch and management of the LizzieSat constellation, the Company has adjusted the organization of its leadership team and promoted from within.

Management expects to accelerate the offerings of Data-as-a-Service, Technology Payload Hosting, and the sale of its Artificial Intelligence (AI), both as an independent service and as a part of its data offering. Sidus first created the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and subsequently promoted Jared Novick on September 27, 2023. The company announced that Jamie Adams, who previously served as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the company, made the decision to step down from this role, effective as of October 24, 2023.

In addition to resigning from his position as CTO, he has also chosen to vacate his seat on the Sidus Space Board of Directors. These changes within the organization have led to the removal of the CTO role.