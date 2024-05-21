Investor Relations Presentation
May 2024
Forward-Looking Statement
This presentation contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward- looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this presentation and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward- looking events discussed in this presentation and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur. See other factors described more fully in the section entitled 'Risk Factors' in Sidus Space's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved. Investments may be speculative, illiquid and there is a total risk of loss.
NASDAQ: SIDU
2
Global Space Economy
Earth Observation and Remote Sensing
- Imagery, Methane Gas Detection, Maritime Tracking
- Investment in the space industry ACCELERATED since 2020 despite the geopolitical climate
- The SmallSat industry (spacecraft with a mass of less than 500 kg) is gearing up for SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION IN CAPABILITIES AND DEMAND over the next decade
$1 Trillion+
$76.3 Billion
Total Space Economy grew 8% to $546 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow 41% to $1 trillion in the next 5 years1
SmallSat manufacturing market is expected to grow 268% in the next decade2
Telecommunications
- Broadband Internet, radio, television, military
26,104
SmallSats expected to be launched in the next decade3
2,375
SmallSats launched in 2022, over 80% of them were launched by SpaceX1
NASDAQ: SIDU
1, S PA C E F OU ND A T I ON, T HE S PA C E R E POR T 2 0 2 3 Q2 2 , 3 , PR OS PE C T S F OR T HE S M A L L S A T E L L I TE M A R K E T , E U R OC ONS U L T 9 T H E D I T ION, J U L Y
3
Company Overview
MULTIFACETED SPACE COMPANY
- Space-basedData as a Service
- Actionable Intelligence
- AI/ML Products and Services
- Hardware & Software Solutions
- Satellite Manufacturing and Payload Integration
- Space and Defense Hardware Manufacturing
NASDAQ: SIDU
SPACE-BASED INFRASTRUCTURE
- Supporting the upstream and downstream economic multipliers for space
- Building space infrastructure to facilitate
Bringing Space Down to Earth for everyone
» Building a Space Platform with a Purpose - ensuring a future-readyfoundation
4
Sidus Space: Space and Data as a Service Satellite Company
KEY DIFFERENTIATORS
- US-Based,Smart Vertically-Integrated Satellite Designer and Manufacturer
- Owned and operated constellation for Data-as-a-Service
- On-OrbitAsset- Track LS-1 in real-timeHERE(orbtrack.org)
- Fully Operational Mission Control Center
- HQ: Merritt Island, FL , Manufacturing: Cape Canaveral, FL - Space Coast
DIVERSE CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO
13+ Years
Flight Heritage
Certifications/Licenses
Industry-leading,high-quality
Space experience, existing customer
AS9100 Aerospace Certified,
commercial, military and government
pipeline, Intellectual Property and NASA
International Traffic in Arms
manufacturing experience
program heritage
Regulations (ITAR), ITU/FCC/NOAA
Recurring Revenue - DaaS
Simultaneous Sensor Data Collection
Satellite as a Service Model
ARR High Margin model
Data Fusion On-Orbit AI/ML Solution
Constellation, Technology Hosting
Collect once, sell many
Platform with a Purpose
NASDAQ: SIDU
5
Our Leadership Team: Innovation on the shoulders of Space Heritage
Carol Craig
Bill White
Mark Mikolajczyk
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND FOUNDER
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS
Rich Kube
John Curry
John Roy
DIRECTOR OF PRODUCTION
DIRECTOR OF FLIGHT OPERATIONS
DIRECTOR OF HUMAN RESOURCES
NASDAQ: SIDU
6
Sidus Space: Board of Directors
Leonardo Riera
Chairman Of The Board
- With over 35 years of experience in investment banking and fund management, including consultancy, M&A, and entrepreneurship.
- Held key positions at McKinsey & Co, Citicorp Investment Bank, Bankers Trust, and Intl Consilium.
- Brings significant board experience, presently serving on the boards of Vaya Space, Inc. and FenixOro Gold, where he chairs the Audit Committee.
- Earned an MBA from Wharton School of Business and completed advanced executive education at Harvard Business School, augmenting strategic leadership capabilities.
Carol Craig
Founder, CEO, And Director
- Founder and CEO of Sidus Space since 2014, also serving as Director.
- Founder and CEO of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc. since 1999.
- Holds degrees in Computer Science and Computer Science Engineering, along with an MS in Electrical and Computer Engineering.
- Currently pursuing a PhD in Systems Engineering at the Florida Institute of Technology.
- Former P-3 Orion Naval Flight Officer with combat eligibility.
- Served on over 30 boards spanning educational, aerospace, defense industry, and non-profit organizations.
Dana Kilborne
Director
- President and CEO of Cypress Bank & Trust since April 2018; CEO of Cypress Capital Group since October 2019; director of both companies.
- Founded a Florida-based community bank in 2004, serving as President and CEO until its sale in January 2018.
- Brings over thirty years of experience in Florida's financial services industry.
- Actively involved in community leadership roles, serving on corporate boards including HealthFirst, Inc. and Florida Tech, and participating in local not-for- profit organizations.
Cole Oliver
Director
- Equity partner at Rossway Swan Tierney Barry & Oliver since 2010
- Former federal law clerk to Honorable John Antoon, II, United States District Court Middle District of Florida
- Board member of Cypress Capital Group and Cypress Bank & Trust
- Active community involvement: St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board Member, Brevard County Charter Review Commission member, Treasurer of Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy Board of Directors
Richard Berman
Director
- 35+ years of extensive experience in venture capital, senior management, and mergers & acquisitions.
- Director/officer roles in over a dozen public and private companies in the last 5 years, currently serving as director of 6 public companies.
- Board member of 6 companies achieving over $1 billion in market value in the past decade.
- Previous roles include positions at Goldman Sachs, Senior Vice President at Bankers Trust Company, initiating the M&A Leveraged Buyout Departments.
NASDAQ: SIDU
7
LizzieSat : LS-1 Successfully Deployed from Transporter 10 Mission on March 4, 2024
3D-PRINTED AI ENHANCED
- 100-200kg,5-YearDesign Life
- LS-1launched, LS-2 and LS-3 manifested for launch in Q4 2024
- Multi-MissionCapable
- Low Production Cost: $1.75M - $2M
» Coincident data collection with FeatherEdge AI delivering near real-time, actionable data transmission
- Hyperspectral, Multispectral, AIS, Optical and other sensors for multiple industries and sectors
- Approved for up to 100 Satellites in orbit
- Physical Infrastructure capacity to manufacture up to 10 satellites per month
- Multi-year, multi-launch rideshare contract with SpaceX
NASDAQ: SIDU
8
LizzieSat: Sidus Space and Mission Success
- 13+ Years Space Program Expertise:
- Experience in engineering and manufacturing Space Hardware was key to LS-1's successful launch
- Demonstrated ability to manufacture and launch satellites for government and commercial entities
- Steady Cadence
- Sidus Space maintains a steady production cadence with no mission gaps, with flexibility to meet mission requirements
- LS-2and LS-3 in full production, currently manifested for Q4 2024 launch
- LS-4currently manifested for 2025
- LS-5and LS-6 in design phase for technological enhancements
- Flexibility of LizzieSat Space Platform
- The LizzieSat Space Platform swiftly integrates, deploys, and leverages technologies to deliver actionable geospatial data and sensor solutions with unparalleled speed. This accelerates the benefits of the Space Ecosystem for both industries and consumers
- On-goingsales negotiations with multiple parties for data and payload opportunities
NASDAQ: SIDU
9
Solutions: Space Based Data-as-a-Service
- Targeting Industry standard SaaS GM - 75%
- 100 GB of data/day/satellite
- Data acquisition cost: $.02/MB
- Market data pricing range: $.40/MB - $1.00/MB
- Multiple contracts in place for AI and data
- New and recurring On-orbit revenue
- Ability to generate additional data contracts post launch
- First launch was successful in March 2024 with additional launches manifested for 2024, 2025 and 2026
NASDAQ: SIDU
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sidus Space Inc. published this content on 20 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2024 22:50:02 UTC.