    SIDU   US8261651025

SIDUS SPACE, INC.

(SIDU)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:56:15 2023-02-15 am EST
0.7160 USD   +35.09%
10:36aCorrection to Sidus Space Article
DJ
10:34aSidus Space Shares Up 16% After $2.5 Million Netherlands Laser Tech Contract
DJ
02/13Sidus Space : Investor Presentation
PU
Sidus Space Shares Up 16% After $2.5 Million Netherlands Laser Tech Contract

02/15/2023 | 10:34am EST
By Dia Gill


Shares of Sidus Space Inc. were up 16.4% to 68 cents in Wednesday morning trading shortly after the satellite and space defense manufacturer announced a $2.5 million dollar agreement with the Netherlands to develop new laser communications technology.

The stock's spike in value comes as Sidus climbs from its lowest closing stock price of the year of 39.5 cents on Feb. 1. The stock's value has declined 93% over the last year.

The multi-million dollar agreement requires the Cape Canaveral, Fla.-based company to integrate and operate a miniature communications laser terminal, called a HemiCAT, that the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research would develop on a Sidus satellite.


Write to Dia Gill at dia.gill@wsj.com


Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected at 10:38 a.m. ET to fix the day of the week. Shares of Sidus Space Inc. were up 16.4% to 68 cents in Wednesday morning trading. The original misstated the day.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-23 1034ET

All news about SIDUS SPACE, INC.
02/08Sidus Space to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, February 8, 2023
AQ
02/03Sidus Space, Inc. Announces Closing of $5.2 Million Public Offering and Full Exercise o..
AQ
02/01Sidus space, inc. announces pricing of $4.5 million public offering
AQ
01/31Top Midday Decliners
MT
01/31Sidus Space Prices $4.5 Million Public Offering, Shares Tumble
MT
01/31Top Premarket Decliners
MT
01/17Sidus Space, Inc. Expands Commercial Data Distribution Strategy Through Agreement with ..
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6,21 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12,0 M 12,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 94,1%
Managers and Directors
Carol M. Craig Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Teresa C. Burchfield Chief Financial Officer
Jamie Adams Director & Chief Technology Officer
Dana S. Kilborne Independent Director
Cole Oliver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIDUS SPACE, INC.-51.38%12
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-0.36%147 985
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.01%122 946
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-14.31%71 554
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-6.46%63 574
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.01%40 531