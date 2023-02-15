Sidus Space Shares Up 16% After $2.5 Million Netherlands Laser Tech Contract

By Dia Gill

Shares of Sidus Space Inc. were up 16.4% to 68 cents in Wednesday morning trading shortly after the satellite and space defense manufacturer announced a $2.5 million dollar agreement with the Netherlands to develop new laser communications technology.

The stock's spike in value comes as Sidus climbs from its lowest closing stock price of the year of 39.5 cents on Feb. 1. The stock's value has declined 93% over the last year.

The multi-million dollar agreement requires the Cape Canaveral, Fla.-based company to integrate and operate a miniature communications laser terminal, called a HemiCAT, that the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research would develop on a Sidus satellite.

