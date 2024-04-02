Health-care companies fell as traders retreated from high-risk niches such as obesity-drug makers and biotech firms.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly retreated. The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology exchange-traded fund, which started the week in positive territory for 2024, is now down 3% for the year to date because of risk aversion.

Lonza Group appointed Wolfgang Wienand, who is currently chief executive at smaller Swiss peer Siegfried Holding, as chief executive.

