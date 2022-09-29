Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules Zofingen, 29 September 2022

Siegfried Announces Change in its Board of Directors

After 10 years on the Board of Directors of the Siegfried Group, Board member Colin Bond has decided not to stand for re-election at the company's upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 20 April 2023.

As his successor, the Board of Directors has nominated Elodie Cingari (48) as new member for election.

"We are very pleased to nominate Elodie Cingari to Siegfried's Board of Directors," said Andreas Casutt, Chairman of the Board. "Her extensive professional experience and a profound knowledge in finance makes her an ideal person for this role. At the same time, I would like to thank Colin Bond for his outstanding contributions to our work. Colin has been Chairman of the Audit Committee and offered years of long-standing service for which we are very grateful."

Elodie Cingari has been the Chief Financial Officer of the Landis+Gyr Group since 2020. Previously she held the positon of Chief Financial Officer of the Hoerbiger Group. Prior to that, Elodie Cingari spent 11 years with Alstom and later General Electric following the Alstom acquisition, where she held several CFO positions of global businesses in the Energy and Grid sectors. She spent the first 10 years of her career with Hewlett-Packard where she held different finance leadership roles.

Contact Media: Financial Analysts: Peter Stierli Dr. Reto Suter Head Corporate Communications Chief Financial Officer Tel. +41 62 746 15 51 Tel. +41 62 746 11 35 peter.stierli@siegfried.ch reto.suter@siegfried.ch Siegfried Holding AG Untere Bruehlstrasse 4 CH-4800 Zofingen

