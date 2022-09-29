Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Siegfried Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFZN   CH0014284498

SIEGFRIED HOLDING AG

(SFZN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-09-28 am EDT
701.50 CHF   -3.84%
01:24aSiegfried : Announces Change in its Board of Directors
PU
09/28Global markets live: Tesla, Biogen, Lyft, Ford, Toyota...
MS
09/28Drugmakers Siegfried, Novavax Extend Aseptic Fill-finish Deal for COVID-19 Jab Until 2023
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Siegfried : Announces Change in its Board of Directors

09/29/2022 | 01:24am EDT
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules

Zofingen, 29 September 2022

Siegfried Announces Change in its Board of Directors

After 10 years on the Board of Directors of the Siegfried Group, Board member Colin Bond has decided not to stand for re-election at the company's upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 20 April 2023.

As his successor, the Board of Directors has nominated Elodie Cingari (48) as new member for election.

"We are very pleased to nominate Elodie Cingari to Siegfried's Board of Directors," said Andreas Casutt, Chairman of the Board. "Her extensive professional experience and a profound knowledge in finance makes her an ideal person for this role. At the same time, I would like to thank Colin Bond for his outstanding contributions to our work. Colin has been Chairman of the Audit Committee and offered years of long-standing service for which we are very grateful."

Elodie Cingari has been the Chief Financial Officer of the Landis+Gyr Group since 2020. Previously she held the positon of Chief Financial Officer of the Hoerbiger Group. Prior to that, Elodie Cingari spent 11 years with Alstom and later General Electric following the Alstom acquisition, where she held several CFO positions of global businesses in the Energy and Grid sectors. She spent the first 10 years of her career with Hewlett-Packard where she held different finance leadership roles.

Contact

Media:

Financial Analysts:

Peter Stierli

Dr. Reto Suter

Head Corporate Communications

Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +41 62 746 15 51

Tel. +41 62 746 11 35

peter.stierli@siegfried.ch

reto.suter@siegfried.ch

Siegfried Holding AG

Untere Bruehlstrasse 4

CH-4800 Zofingen

1

This media release on the web

www.siegfried.ch/media-releases

About Siegfried

The Siegfried Group is a global life sciences company with a network of 11 sites in Europe, the USA and Asia. Siegfried offers contract developing and manufacturing of pharmaceutical APIs, intermediates, as well as drug products. In 2021, Siegfried achieved sales of 1.1 billion Swiss francs and more than 3'600 employees. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN).

2

Disclaimer

Siegfried Holding AG published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 05:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
