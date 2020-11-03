Siegfried : Changes in the Executive Committee

The Siegfried Group (SIX: SFZN) announces that Dr. René Imwinkelried, Global Head Technical Operations and member of the Executive Committee since 2012, will retire as planned with effect from the end of 2020. Following the announced acquisition of two pharmaceutical manufacturing sites from Novartis in Spain, Siegfried's Technical Operations will experience significant growth in scale. As a result, the department will be split up into two areas of responsibility, Drug Substances and Drug Products. Irene Wosgien, currently Multi-Site Head for several of Siegfried's Drug Substance sites, has been appointed Head Technical Operations Drug Substances with effect from 1 January 2021. In her new role, she will join Siegfried Group's Executive Committee. The operational management of the Drug Products sites will be carried out by the responsible Multi-Site Heads and Site Heads.



Irene Wosgien has many years of experience in Custom Manufacturing in the pharmaceutical and food industry. As a chemical engineer with a Master's degree from Eindhoven University, she joined Siegfried in 2019. She is a Dutch citizen, and as Multi-Site Head she holds responsibility for the Swiss sites in Zofingen and Evionnaz as well as for the sites in St. Vulbas (France) and Pennsville (USA). Before joining Siegfried, she held various senior management positions at DSM Group, most recently as Vice President Operations Human Nutrition & Health.



Dr. Wolfgang Wienand, CEO of Siegfried: «René Imwinkelried, with his extensive knowledge, many years of experience and great personal commitment, at all times ensured that Siegfried's operations met the high criteria concerning efficiency and quality. I express my deep gratitude for his significant contribution toward Siegfried's positive development in the past years and wish him all of the best for the future. I look forward to the continued cooperation with Irene Wosgien, who has demonstrated her capabilities as an effective leader in the field of Technical Operations. Moreover, I am pleased to appoint another woman to Siegfried's most senior operational management body. I wish Irene Wosgien all the best and every success for this demanding new responsibility.»

