SIEGFRIED HOLDING AG

(SFZN)
Siegfried : Changes in the Executive Committee

11/03/2020 | 03:15pm EST

The Siegfried Group (SIX: SFZN) announces that Dr. René Imwinkelried, Global Head Technical Operations and member of the Executive Committee since 2012, will retire as planned with effect from the end of 2020. Following the announced acquisition of two pharmaceutical manufacturing sites from Novartis in Spain, Siegfried's Technical Operations will experience significant growth in scale. As a result, the department will be split up into two areas of responsibility, Drug Substances and Drug Products. Irene Wosgien, currently Multi-Site Head for several of Siegfried's Drug Substance sites, has been appointed Head Technical Operations Drug Substances with effect from 1 January 2021. In her new role, she will join Siegfried Group's Executive Committee. The operational management of the Drug Products sites will be carried out by the responsible Multi-Site Heads and Site Heads.

Irene Wosgien has many years of experience in Custom Manufacturing in the pharmaceutical and food industry. As a chemical engineer with a Master's degree from Eindhoven University, she joined Siegfried in 2019. She is a Dutch citizen, and as Multi-Site Head she holds responsibility for the Swiss sites in Zofingen and Evionnaz as well as for the sites in St. Vulbas (France) and Pennsville (USA). Before joining Siegfried, she held various senior management positions at DSM Group, most recently as Vice President Operations Human Nutrition & Health.

Dr. Wolfgang Wienand, CEO of Siegfried: «René Imwinkelried, with his extensive knowledge, many years of experience and great personal commitment, at all times ensured that Siegfried's operations met the high criteria concerning efficiency and quality. I express my deep gratitude for his significant contribution toward Siegfried's positive development in the past years and wish him all of the best for the future. I look forward to the continued cooperation with Irene Wosgien, who has demonstrated her capabilities as an effective leader in the field of Technical Operations. Moreover, I am pleased to appoint another woman to Siegfried's most senior operational management body. I wish Irene Wosgien all the best and every success for this demanding new responsibility.»

» Media Relase (PDF)

Contact:
Peter A. Gehler
Chief Communications Officer
peter.gehler@siegfried.ch
Tel. +41 62 746 11 48
Mobile +41 79 416 41 16

Siegfried Holding AG
Untere Bruehlstrasse 4
CH-4800 Zofingen
Tel. +41 62 746 11 11


About Siegfried
The Siegfried Group is a global life sciences company with sites in Switzerland, the USA, Malta, China, Germany and France. In 2019, the company achieved sales of 833.5 million Swiss francs and currently employs about 2500 people at nine sites on three continents. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN).

Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, and cartridges) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.

Disclaimer

Siegfried Holding AG published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 20:14:04 UTC

