Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Siegfried Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFZN   CH0014284498

SIEGFRIED HOLDING AG

(SFZN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:10 2023-03-09 am EST
665.00 CHF   +1.68%
03/07Baader Helvea Lowers Price Target on Siegfried Holding, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
03/01BNP Paribas Exane Lowers Price Target on Siegfried, Maintains Outperform Recommendation
MT
02/28Bank Vontobel Lowers Price Target on Siegfried, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Siegfried : opens global Development Center for Drug Products in Barcelona

03/09/2023 | 11:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Media Release
March 9, 2023
Siegfried opens global Development Center for Drug Products in Barcelona
  • Siegfried inaugurates a state-of-the-art Development Center for Drug Products in Barcelona, including dedicated facilities for highly potent Drug Products
  • The Development Center provides a wide range of development services and flexible pilot capacities, strengthening Siegfried's global Drug Products network
  • The opening concludes the successful integration of the two pharmaceutical manufacturing sites in Spain which were acquired by Siegfried beginning of 2021

Siegfried, a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization headquartered in Zofingen (Switzerland), inaugurates its new Development Center for Drug Products at its two Spanish sites in Barberà del Vallès and El Masnou near Barcelona (Spain). The Development Center with its state-of-the art laboratories and flexible pilot capacities is set to become Siegfried's global research and development hub for its Drug Products sites, strengthening the global network.

At this new facility, 40 highly skilled specialists will work closely with Siegfried's customers to bring their precious innovations to industrial scale. The Development Center will play a key role in providing the pharmaceutical industry with services from development to commercial production. The Development Center includes dedicated facilities for highly potent oral solid dosage forms, which will allow Siegfried to offer development services and flexible pilot capacities for this important and growing market segment.

The Development Center with advanced laboratories and pilot capacities was built over the past two years and will be serving a diverse range of customers. With this opening, Siegfried concludes the successful integration of the two sites.

Wolfgang Wienand, CEO of Siegfried: "The new Development Center in Barcelona strengthens our global network and supports our growth strategy. This significant investment underpins our commitment to providing customers with the most advanced skills and capabilities for the development and manufacturing of Drug Products. It is an important step towards our vision of being the leading CDMO in our space and becoming the most trusted partner of the pharmaceutical industry."

About Siegfried

The Siegfried Group is a global life sciences company with sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA and China. In 2022, the company achieved sales of 1.229 billion Swiss francs and employed on 31.12.2022 more than 3'600 people at eleven sites on three continents. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN).

Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.

Download Media Release
  • Siegfried opens global Development Center for Drug Products in Barcelona
  • Press Picture
Further Information and Downloads
  • Download Center
View all Media Releases

Attachments

Disclaimer

Siegfried Holding AG published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 16:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SIEGFRIED HOLDING AG
03/07Baader Helvea Lowers Price Target on Siegfried Holding, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
03/01BNP Paribas Exane Lowers Price Target on Siegfried, Maintains Outperform Recommendation
MT
02/28Bank Vontobel Lowers Price Target on Siegfried, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
02/23US Futures Rise, European Stocks Mixed as Markets Digest Earnings, Fed Minutes
DJ
02/22Global markets live: Rio Tinto, Palo Alto, Tesla, Shell, KKR...
MS
02/22Transcript : Siegfried Holding AG, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2023
CI
02/22Switzerland's Siegfried Profit Surges in FY22
MT
02/22Siegfried Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/22Siegfried Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/21Siegfried : Presentation full-year results 2022 Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEGFRIED HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 268 M 1 349 M 1 349 M
Net income 2023 141 M 150 M 150 M
Net Debt 2023 392 M 417 M 417 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,9x
Yield 2023 0,59%
Capitalization 2 754 M 2 931 M 2 931 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,48x
EV / Sales 2024 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 3 546
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart SIEGFRIED HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Siegfried Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEGFRIED HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 654,00 CHF
Average target price 819,29 CHF
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wolfgang Wienand Chief Executive Officer
Reto Suter Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Casutt Chairman
Jürgen Roos Chief Scientific Officer
Colin Bond Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEGFRIED HOLDING AG6.60%2 931
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.77%398 352
NOVO NORDISK A/S6.02%318 032
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-14.57%281 879
MERCK & CO., INC.-2.41%274 879
ABBVIE INC.-7.43%264 702