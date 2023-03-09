Siegfried : opens global Development Center for Drug Products in Barcelona

Media Release March 9, 2023 March 9, 2023

Siegfried inaugurates a state-of-the-art Development Center for Drug Products in Barcelona, including dedicated facilities for highly potent Drug Products

The Development Center provides a wide range of development services and flexible pilot capacities, strengthening Siegfried's global Drug Products network

The opening concludes the successful integration of the two pharmaceutical manufacturing sites in Spain which were acquired by Siegfried beginning of 2021

Siegfried, a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization headquartered in Zofingen (Switzerland), inaugurates its new Development Center for Drug Products at its two Spanish sites in Barberà del Vallès and El Masnou near Barcelona (Spain). The Development Center with its state-of-the art laboratories and flexible pilot capacities is set to become Siegfried's global research and development hub for its Drug Products sites, strengthening the global network.

At this new facility, 40 highly skilled specialists will work closely with Siegfried's customers to bring their precious innovations to industrial scale. The Development Center will play a key role in providing the pharmaceutical industry with services from development to commercial production. The Development Center includes dedicated facilities for highly potent oral solid dosage forms, which will allow Siegfried to offer development services and flexible pilot capacities for this important and growing market segment.

The Development Center with advanced laboratories and pilot capacities was built over the past two years and will be serving a diverse range of customers. With this opening, Siegfried concludes the successful integration of the two sites.

Wolfgang Wienand, CEO of Siegfried: "The new Development Center in Barcelona strengthens our global network and supports our growth strategy. This significant investment underpins our commitment to providing customers with the most advanced skills and capabilities for the development and manufacturing of Drug Products. It is an important step towards our vision of being the leading CDMO in our space and becoming the most trusted partner of the pharmaceutical industry."

About Siegfried

The Siegfried Group is a global life sciences company with sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA and China. In 2022, the company achieved sales of 1.229 billion Swiss francs and employed on 31.12.2022 more than 3'600 people at eleven sites on three continents. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN).

Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.

