Siegfried successfully completes acquisition of an early-phase CDMO in Wisconsin (US)

The acquisition was announced on June 12, 2024, and was completed on July 1, 2024 with effect as of the same day.

Reto Suter, CEO ad interim and CFO of Siegfried: "We warmly welcome our new Siegfried colleagues to our network. This acquisition significantly enhances our early-stage development services for Drug Substances, strengthens our geographical coverage and will generate attractive opportunities. It will further accelerate our growth story."

The acquisition reinforces Siegfried's position in the United States, the world's largest pharmaceutical market. Siegfried intends to develop the site into its Siegfried Acceleration Hub for early-phase CDMO services to provide comprehensive support to customers in the pre-clinical and clinical development and manufacturing of Drug Substances. This further expands Siegfried's offering, particularly for small and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies. The focus on early-phase CDMO services will fuel Siegfried's Drug Substance pipeline by capturing additional attractive opportunities in their early stage, creating significant growth opportunities in the future.

As part of the acquisition, all projects at the Grafton site have been transferred to Siegfried and the Siegfried Acceleration Hub will continue to fulfill all commitments to its existing customers.

The Siegfried Group is a global life sciences company with sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA and China. In 2023, the company achieved sales of CHF 1.272 billion and employed on 31.12.2023 more than 3'700 people at twelve sites on three continents. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN).

Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.

This media release includes statements concerning the future. They are based on assumptions and expectations that may prove to be wrong. They should be considered with due caution as, by definition, they contain known and unknown risks, insecurities and other factors which could result in a difference in the actual results, financial situation, developments or the success of Siegfried Holding AG or Siegfried Group from the explicit or implicit assumptions made in these statements