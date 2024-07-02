Siegfried successfully completes acquisition of an early-phase CDMO in Wisconsin (US)
July 02, 2024 at 12:32 am EDT
Share
Siegfried AG
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Siegfried successfully completes acquisition of an early-phase CDMO in Wisconsin (US)
02.07.2024 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Siegfried (SIX: SFZN) has completed the acquisition of an early-phase CDMO site in Grafton, Wisconsin (US) from Curia Global, strengthening Siegfried's customer offering for Drug Substances in terms of capabilities and geography.
The acquisition was announced on June 12, 2024, and was completed on July 1, 2024 with effect as of the same day.
Reto Suter, CEO ad interim and CFO of Siegfried: "We warmly welcome our new Siegfried colleagues to our network. This acquisition significantly enhances our early-stage development services for Drug Substances, strengthens our geographical coverage and will generate attractive opportunities. It will further accelerate our growth story."
The acquisition reinforces Siegfried's position in the United States, the world's largest pharmaceutical market. Siegfried intends to develop the site into its Siegfried Acceleration Hub for early-phase CDMO services to provide comprehensive support to customers in the pre-clinical and clinical development and manufacturing of Drug Substances. This further expands Siegfried's offering, particularly for small and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies. The focus on early-phase CDMO services will fuel Siegfried's Drug Substance pipeline by capturing additional attractive opportunities in their early stage, creating significant growth opportunities in the future.
As part of the acquisition, all projects at the Grafton site have been transferred to Siegfried and the Siegfried Acceleration Hub will continue to fulfill all commitments to its existing customers.
Contact
Financial Analysts:
Media:
Dr. Reto Suter
Peter Stierli
Chief Financial Officer
Head Corporate Communications
reto.suter@siegfried.ch
peter.stierli@siegfried.ch
Tel. +41 62 746 11 35
Tel. +41 62 746 15 51
Siegfried Holding AG
Untere Bruehlstrasse 4
CH-4800 Zofingen
About Siegfried
The Siegfried Group is a global life sciences company with sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA and China. In 2023, the company achieved sales of CHF 1.272 billion and employed on 31.12.2023 more than 3700 people at twelve sites on three continents. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN).
Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.
This media release includes statements concerning the future. They are based on assumptions and expectations that may prove to be wrong. They should be considered with due caution as, by definition, they contain known and unknown risks, insecurities and other factors which could result in a difference in the actual results, financial situation, developments or the success of Siegfried Holding AG or Siegfried Group from the explicit or implicit assumptions made in these statements.
expect more
Siegfried AG
Untere Brühlstrasse 4
4800 Zofingen, Switzerland
Siegfried Holding AG is a Switzerland-based life sciences company which is active in primary and secondary drug manufacturing. The Company produces both drug substances and drug products. The drug substance portfolio includes contract development and manufacturing of both active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates. The drug products portfolio comprises licensing and contract or co-development and manufacturing of oral solids and sterile. The Company's products and substances are developed for treatment of hypertension, benign prostate hyperplasia, depression, chronic myeloid leukemia, glaucoma, asthma, schizophrenia and bipolar disorders and diabetes. The Company operates production facilities in Switzerland, Germany, France, Malta, the United States, China, and Spain.