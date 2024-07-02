Siegfried successfully completes acquisition of an early-phase CDMO in Wisconsin (US)

Siegfried (SIX: SFZN) has completed the acquisition of an early-phase CDMO site in Grafton, Wisconsin (US) from Curia Global, strengthening Siegfried's customer offering for Drug Substances in terms of capabilities and geography.

The acquisition was announced on June 12, 2024, and was completed on July 1, 2024 with effect as of the same day.

Reto Suter, CEO ad interim and CFO of Siegfried: "We warmly welcome our new Siegfried colleagues to our network. This acquisition significantly enhances our early-stage development services for Drug Substances, strengthens our geographical coverage and will generate attractive opportunities. It will further accelerate our growth story."

The acquisition reinforces Siegfried's position in the United States, the world's largest pharmaceutical market. Siegfried intends to develop the site into its Siegfried Acceleration Hub for early-phase CDMO services to provide comprehensive support to customers in the pre-clinical and clinical development and manufacturing of Drug Substances. This further expands Siegfried's offering, particularly for small and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies. The focus on early-phase CDMO services will fuel Siegfried's Drug Substance pipeline by capturing additional attractive opportunities in their early stage, creating significant growth opportunities in the future.

As part of the acquisition, all projects at the Grafton site have been transferred to Siegfried and the Siegfried Acceleration Hub will continue to fulfill all commitments to its existing customers.